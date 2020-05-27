Zoom In on 'Alika's Eyes' During Facebook Event on June 1

A classmate of Alika's, Juno Buff, came up with the idea of having all of their fellow students donate hair to the effort. The school's principal, Leslie Martinez, gave the go-ahead, and what followed was an unprecedented effort that extended into the entire community of Agoura Hills, CA.

Mitchell and his team worked their magic on the more than 250 donated strands of hair, dyeing, cutting and styling the hair to create a custom wig for Alika. "This is an uplifting story of everyone coming together and rallying around one of their own," said Mitchell. "In these times of social distancing, it's a heartwarming reminder that it truly takes a village. This is the type of film we need to see right now."

Slionski and his team spent the better part of a year filming the entire process. 'Alika's Eyes' is the 12-minute film that resulted, and it will premiere during a Facebook Event on June 1. The Event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/286856779143732/

"Everyone who attends will receive a Zoom invite to a live introduction to the film," said Slionski. "We'll then premiere the film for them, and afterwards, there'll be a live Q&A with Alika and her family, Principal Leslie, Juno and her Mom Aleks, as well as Troy Mitchell, myself, music composer Tom Heil and producer Nicholas Oscoff."

To learn more about the event, as well as be placed on the reservation list, write to [email protected].

