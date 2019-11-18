Zoom LiveTrak L-8 Portable 8-Channel Digital Mixer and Multitrack Recorder; Now in Stock at B&H

Need to record a phone call during the interview? No problem—mix-minus makes it easy: just plug the phone in with the included TRRS cable (digital adapters available separately), and it's ready to record. Mix-minus means your phoners won't hear awful echo or feedback on their line; everything will be smooth sailing! If you're recording from your computer, using Skype or whatnot, you can loop that audio into a USB channel, where it will be recorded with your podcast.

Zoom L8 LiveTrak Portable 8-Channel Digital Mixer and Multitrack Recorder

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1512381-REG/zoom_zl8_livetrak_l_8_8_channel_digital.html

Key Features

Portable Podcasting/Music Studio

6 XLR-1/4" Mic/Line Inputs with +48V

10 Faders to Control Audio Levels

Multitrack Recording via SD Card and USB

Thanks to its six transparent, low-noise mic preamps with selectable phantom power, the LiveTrak L-8 can accommodate dynamic or condenser microphones for you and multiple guests.

Just insert an SDHC or SDXC card to start recording right away. Keep in mind that you can multitrack record via USB to a computer or iOS mobile device (separately available Apple Camera Connection Kit required) whether or not you track to an SD card.

No matter which media you choose, the L-8 records separate tracks to ensure flexibility in post-production processes such as editing and mixing.

