Zoom Room Achieves Record Growth and Quadruples Its Footprint Across the Country

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Room , the venture-backed, revolutionary indoor dog training gym, announced its strong growth since the beginning of the pandemic, including the signings of 30 new franchise agreements, quadrupling its footprint within the year. Zoom Room entered 2020 with nine locations in four states and now has 41 units open or in development across 14 states (15 operational and 26 in the process of opening). By January 2022, Zoom Room expects to have 20 units open and 30 in development for a total of 50 locations.

"The pandemic has accelerated the trend of retail flight while increasing the number of entrepreneurs looking to start a new venture. The pet sector has always fared well even during the most economically-challenged times; the recent boom in dog ownership is no exception. We credit our extreme growth curve to astute investors responding well to Zoom Room's ability to serve the needs of dog owners with a demonstrably profitable business model, thus meriting our brick-and-mortar place in communities across the country," said Mark Van Wye, CEO of Zoom Room.

PetPoint, a software program utilized by some 1,200 shelters nationwide, shared that within the past year, pet adoption rates have increased 700%, and Americans are expected to spend a record $100B on their pets this year. Despite the economic uncertainty during the global pandemic, Zoom Room was well-positioned and prepared with their safety protocols in place as the demand for dog training remained high. Zoom Room built a sense of community and transformed dog training into an infinitely repeatable affair with its mission of positive reinforcement methods, emphasizing socialization while focusing on the relationship between dog and owner.

"Zoom Room has seen a tremendous growth in sales with an increase of 99% in same-store sales compared to the prior year," said Anthony Polazzi, President of AP Franchised Concepts, the Venture Capital firm backing Zoom Room. "We're excited to support Zoom Room in expanding into multiple markets where the pet industry is booming. Zoom Room has one of the strongest and healthiest profit margins and is truly a company to watch within the franchise industry."

Zoom Room offers genuine 360° support to its franchisees, beginning with a dedicated real estate team to identify a site with optimal demographics and assistance navigating business formation and financing. Offering retail zoning and requiring only 2,700 sq. ft., Zoom Room is replicable, scalable, and feasible for any city or suburb. With an unusually low startup cost in the pet space, the franchise brand includes easy build-out and low payroll costs with staffing needs limited to only two people at a given time. The company also provides meticulous training as well as state-of-the-art marketing support for its franchisees.

This unparalleled framework and support the Zoom Room franchise system provides won over five-unit franchise developers, Ken and Cindy Mizell, who own and operate locations in North Dallas. "We fell in love with Zoom Room's unique concept, whose sole purpose is to build and foster the bond between pet parent and dog through classes that emphasize socialization, positive reinforcement, and education. We immediately recognized the profitable business model that could be attained through Zoom Room's small retail footprint requirements, low payroll costs, and economies of scale that being part of a franchise system offers."

With impressive profitability and growth trajectory, Zoom Room, a true industry disruptor, attracts those who recognize that the pet industry is the best-kept secret for investors, even though absolutely no prior experience in pet care is needed. The model's six-figure profitability is driven by passionate loyalty. Clients are retained for years with lifetime spending almost 50x the cost to acquire. Zoom Room boasts more 5-star ratings than any other dog training business in America, plus a willingness-to-recommend score comparable to the level of Apple or Amazon.

James Gies, franchise owner of a Zoom Room near Orlando, made the decision to invest in his own Zoom Room training center after years of experience in overseeing a chain of boutique dog services. "The thriving pet industry provides a substantial opportunity to build a profitable and sustainable business getting to do what brings joy to my life while making an impact in the community. As new dog ownership continues to rise and pet adoptions continue to soar, I plan to capitalize on the success of my Winter Park location and expand with two additional Zoom Room locations."

After reading about the meteoric rise in the pet food industry and the projected correlated growth of the whole pet industry over the next ten years, corporate marketers, Mark and Kate Scholz, decided to match their family's commitment to the community and their love for dogs with the potential for immediate profitability. "We knew Zoom Room was the right franchising choice for us and signed up for three units, and are already thinking about adding two more. Our locations are in Austin, Texas and we just love our dogs here! At Zoom Room, we can add to the community by providing a safe and authentic space for dogs and their owners to socialize, learn and be active."

For more information about Zoom Room, visit https://zoomroom.com/. For those interested in learning about franchise opportunities: https://zoomroom.com/franchise/.

