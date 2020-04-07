Zoom (ZM) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Zoom Video Communications Following FBI Warning; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ("Zoom" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ZM) for violations of federal securities laws.

On March 30, 2020, the New York Times reported that Zoom had been contacted by New York's attorney general, who questioned the security measures taken by the company in light of the reported hacking of Zoom web meetings. Also, on March 30, 2020, the FBI sent out a release warning that it has received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted by pornographic and hate images and threatening language.

Then on April 4, 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported, "Zoom had previously advertised [end-to-end encryption], but security experts discovered the underlying technology provided a lesser level of data protection." Zoom Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan admitted that "[t]he full encryption feature won't be ready for a few months. . . . I really messed up."

