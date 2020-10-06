ZOOM+Care Expands Greater Seattle Presence with Four Clinics in Q4

ZOOM+Care opened a new clinic in Woodinville at 17705 140th Ave. NE on Friday, October 2, followed by additional new clinic openings in Covington, Overlake and Bellevue in the coming months. ZOOM+Care has doubled its greater Seattle presence since 2019 to serve more than 40,000 patients in the region.

Clinics are staffed with board-certified providers who cater to a broad range of illnesses and injuries. Patients will be able to schedule primary and preventive care services, and take advantage of on-site labs and prescriptions so they can leave with medication in hand. Greater Seattle patients can already use ZOOM+Care's telehealth service, VideoCare™ , which offers quality care, treatment, and prescriptions from wherever they are: home, work, or on-the-go.

"ZOOM+Care has been received extremely well by patients in the greater Seattle region, and we've been seeing increasing demand for our accessible, 'waitless' healthcare," says Torben Nielsen, CEO of ZOOM+Care. "Our new clinics will help us empower thousands of new patients to take control of their health with care that is more accessible, patient-centered, and transparent than traditional models."

The Bellevue facility will be the company's first ZOOM+Super facility to open in Washington. Staffed with board-certified emergency physicians, ZOOM+Super fills the gap between urgent care and the ER, offering X-ray, CT, and ultrasound services for a fraction of the cost and time commitment. While the average wait time for traditional ER visits is 40 minutes , Super Clinics offer no-wait appointments.

ZOOM+Care currently serves more than 45,000 patients in Washington state annually. For more information about local clinics and ZOOM+Care, visit www.zoomcare.com .

About ZOOM+Care

ZOOM+Care is the leading innovator of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. Over 250,000 people see ZOOM+Care providers on an annual basis, at 50+ neighborhood clinics across five markets in Portland, Seattle, Salem, Eugene, and Vancouver, WA—and throughout the Pacific NW through ZOOM+Care's telemedicine services. ZOOM+Care provides urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, and more. For more updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @zoomcare. You can learn more about ZOOM+Care or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com. For follow-ups, contact [email protected].

