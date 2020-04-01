Zoom+Care Expands Its Virtual Offering with Video Visits

The move is also, in part, to help reduce exposure risk from the continued spread of the COVID-19. The launch builds on previous measures the company has taken in response to coronavirus, including the introduction of PhoneCare™, and offering free COVID-19 screening via their chat service, ChatCare™.

Through VideoCare™, patients can receive diagnosis, treatment, and prescription medication for a wide range of health concerns. Compared with Chat, Video visits offer a more personal and comprehensive level of care, allowing ZOOM+Care doctors to identify, diagnose, and examine the visible and audible signs of injury and illness. In the coming weeks, ZOOM+Care will begin offering VideoCare ™ for specialty concerns, such as Mental Health, Internal Medicine, and more.

ZOOM+Care had been planning to launch VideoCare™ later this year. However, the company opted to move up its launch date in response to the emergence of COVID-19.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, the need for virtual care has never been greater," says ZOOM+Care CEO, Torben Nielsen. "Amid a crisis, my team brought this concept to life drastically ahead of schedule. Their resilience and creativity have been amazing."

Nielsen continued: "We know that social distancing is the most effective strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19. Now our patients can visit with a ZOOM+Care provider face-to-face, in a safe environment, without risking exposing themselves or others."

ZOOM+Care is encouraging everyone to take advantage of their virtual healthcare options whenever possible, to help protect both their patients and providers. To make these services as accessible as possible, the company has updated its policies and extended its telehealth hours.

VideoCare ™ is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m to 6 p.m. on weekends.

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. They care for over 200,000 people per year at over 45 clinics across Portland and Seattle, providing urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. For more updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @zoomcare. You can learn more about ZOOM+Care or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com. For follow-ups, contact [email protected] .

