ZoomCare Expands Mental Health Offering With Launch of Virtual Therapy

The ZoomCare Mental Health team offers a variety of services, with in-person and virtual options, using evidence-based techniques such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). From coping with stress and anxiety to managing depression, ZoomCare Mental Health professionals also address concerns including ADHD/ADD, bipolar disorders, insomnia and more. Patients can utilize Mental Health Therapy in conjunction with other ZoomCare services, such as its Mental Health Meds & More service which also has the capacity to prescribe mental health medications from trained mental health clinicians, and its online communication tool ChatCare. Other providers from ZoomCare Super and DailyCare (illness & injury) are also available, if needed, to provide assessments and care coordination support for increasing numbers of people needing mental health care. Journeys to recovery can begin anywhere within the integrated ZoomCare system.

"We're pleased to be able to offer Mental Health Therapy, our evidence-based virtual mental health counseling offering, to those in our Oregon communities who are seeking mental health support," said Dr. Erik Vanderlip, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of ZoomCare and board-certified family physician and psychiatrist. "The pandemic has made it nearly impossible to find good counseling services today, and even harder to find those services along with medication management in one on-demand, convenient virtual ecosystem. ZoomCare patients have the benefit of mental health services being integrated across our full spectrum of on-demand care, including primary care, crisis assessment and navigation to appropriate care. Even better, we take most forms of insurance!"

A recent study showed that 62% of consumers would prefer a virtual visit for their regular mental health visits, even after it is safe to visit a doctor's office in person. Virtual mental health services offer convenience, comfort and increased privacy compared to traditional therapy in a doctor's office, with treatment outcomes on-par with in-person therapy .

ZoomCare is focused on a single goal: reinventing healthcare to put people in charge of their own health. We deliver same day, on-demand primary, urgent, specialty and emergency healthcare through mobile-first technology, text and video visits, and in-person at over 60 neighborhood clinics across four states.

