ZOOM+Care Now Offering Virtual Health Visits with Specialists

Patients can now use the company's telehealth service, VideoCare™, for dermatology, gynecology, orthopedic, podiatry, internal medicine, and mental health concerns.

"Our patients shouldn't have to put their health on hold for COVID-19," says Torben Nielsen, CEO of ZOOM+Care. "With VideoCare™, they can visit with a ZOOM+Care specialist face to face, virtually, to get the care they need."

A VideoCare™ visit is a real-time, remote appointment between a patient and a ZOOM+Care provider. Through a video visit, patients can receive diagnosis, treatment, and prescription medication for a wide range of primary, urgent, and now specialty health concerns. All patients need to access VideoCare™ smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Earlier this month, ZOOM+Care released VideoCare™ far ahead of schedule. The company opted to move up its launch date in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Many people's health has suffered due to the current pandemic, especially their mental health," says Dr. Erik Vanderlip, a Board Certified Psychiatrist and ZOOM+Care's Chief Medical Officer. "Our mission is to meet our patients where they are—and right now, they're at home. With many struggling to get the support they need, we wanted to do everything we could to increase access to our speciality and mental health services."

To help protect both their patients and providers, ZOOM+Care is encouraging everyone to take advantage of their virtual healthcare options whenever possible. The company has updated its policies and extended its telehealth hours to make these services as accessible as possible.

VideoCare ™ is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m to 6 p.m. on weekends.

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. They care for over 200,000 people per year at over 45 clinics across Portland and Seattle, providing urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. For more updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @zoomcare. You can learn more about ZOOM+Care or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com. For follow-ups, contact [email protected] .

SOURCE ZOOM+Care