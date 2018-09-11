Zoomdata Launches Global Reseller Partner Program Based on Customer Demand

SAN MATEO, Calif. and NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomdata, the company reinventing BI, today announced that it has launched ZAP! - the Zoomdata Application Partner program. Over the past year, Zoomdata has witnessed 3X growth in sales via channel partners. Much of this growth has been international, with an emphasis in Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. As customers across the globe increasingly seek the help of Systems Integrators (SI) with specific use case or domain expertise, Zoomdata is also expanding its partnerships in the U.S. market.

The company currently has more than ten core partners worldwide, including global SI's such as Deloitte, Atos, Hitachi INS, and Infosys, and 30 regional SI's representing specific territories and vertical markets including pharma and life sciences, telecom, and financial services. Most recently, Zoomdata signed a partnership agreement with RCG Global Services in the U.S. Other recent reseller partnerships include Datalytyx in the UK, Semantix in South America, Moviri in Italy, Zeal Corporation in Japan, and ICT Intelligence in South Africa.

"Performing analytics in a world of rapidly moving data has been a challenge for our customers that need to develop, implement, and (most importantly) visualize real-time insights. Using Zoomdata's unparalleled features and flexibility, our customers can finally harness big data and gain actionable insights they weren't able to access previously," said Rick Skriletz, Global Managing Principal, Data & Analytics, RCG Global Services. "We are excited to partner with Zoomdata because their solution enables our customers to make all data, regardless of type, quantity or location, available to users, so they can make timely, informed, and data-driven decisions."

Enterprise customers often seek the help of SIs with specific use case or domain expertise to develop custom interfaces, configure big data environments, and provide managed services. New and existing partners - both international and domestic - will enjoy other benefits of the company's reseller and partner program, including:

Dedicated, in-house support representatives and integrated support systems, to better provide seamless joint technical support

Advanced training and timely updates as new features and functionalities roll out, so they are informed and well-equipped to support their customers

Direct access to Zoomdata marketing, sales, and master class resources to ensure they are able to maximize their impact and reach

Deal registration and tracking through the Zoomdata partner portal

"Big data is still a major issue for organizations across all industries. Zoomdata built ZAP! to connect our customers with SIs who have the necessary deep domain expertise to implement and manage big data ecosystems," said Russ Cosentino, Co-founder and VP of Channel Sales. "We work with the best and most innovative SIs in the industry to ensure our customers can address real-time industry specific challenges by unlocking the true power of big data."

Customers can work with their Zoomdata Application Partner on a QuickStart Implementation package. Over the course of a QuickStart Implementation, a team of experienced ZAP! consultants will optimize data models, security protocols, setup users, configure Smart Connectors and build initial dashboards and analytics. Upon completion of a QuickStart, customers will have a fully configured Zoomdata implementation that not only meets the customer's initial requirements, but a platform that is scalable and ready to expand to support additional projects.

Zoomdata will be at Strata NYC this week discussing the new program, along with other company news. Visit Zoomdata at booth #1326.

About Zoomdata

Zoomdata is reinventing business intelligence (BI) from the ground up. The company's high-performance BI engine and visualizations allow users to discover new opportunities and solve problems that are too big or too hard to solve using conventional BI tools. Zoomdata's interactive dashboards, native modern data connectors, scalable microservices architecture, and innovations such as Data Sharpening™ make it the ideal front-end for big data, live streaming data, and multi-source analysis. Founded in 2012, Zoomdata holds multiple patents related to streaming data delivery and interactivity. Zoomdata is venture-backed by Accel, Comcast Ventures, Goldman Sachs, NEA and Razor's Edge and its forward-looking global customers include Automation Anywhere, Cielo, and GlaxoSmithKline. For more information, visit www.zoomdata.com.

