ZoomEssence Awarded 5th Patent Expanding Application of its Low-Temperature Zooming Technology

HEBRON, Ky., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZoomEssence, Inc. (Zoom) announces that the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has awarded another patent covering its Zooming™ technology. The patent is Zoom's 5th related to its low-temperature powder drying technology, expanding the application of novel, turbulent mixing techniques to high-efficiency dryer designs.

"Our Zooming technology is a radical departure from traditional high-temperature spray drying. This new patent is a significant addition to our existing patent portfolio, describing new methods for improving drying efficiency through the use of novel, turbulent mixing concepts," states Dr. Charles Beetz, Zoom's chief scientist.

Dr. Charles Beetz, Chief Science Officer, ZoomEssence, Inc

"This patent focuses on further utilizing the induction of localized turbulence in a drying fluid stream. Improved utilization of the drying fluid increases production rates while reducing capital, energy, and operating expenditures. Zooming technology changes the game by delivering aroma and taste not previously possible with powder flavors at significantly lower costs," said CEO Robert Corbett.

"Through the employment of engineered turbulent flows, particle drying rates have been substantially increased. This advancement will radically change spray drying technology in the years to come," added Beetz.

ZoomEssence, Inc. develops custom flavors bursting with aroma and taste in a powder form for leading food and beverage brands. The company's game-changing, patented, low-temperature technology, called Zooming™, encapsulates flavor and aroma without heat, delivering a superior powder format at significantly reduced costs. The resulting CoolZoom™ powder retains flavor from the source ingredients allowing for new authentic combinations of flavors and ingredients. Zoom's custom designed flavors deliver exceptional aroma and taste to capture the highest level of consumer appeal, creating unique brand experiences. CoolZoom™ powder flavors are found in millions of pounds of name brand flavor-loving products all-around the world. ZoomEssence, Inc. operates facilities in Sayreville, NJ and Hebron, Ky.



