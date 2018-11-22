Zoomlion Leads New Future in Intelligent Manufacturing with ZValley OS

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZValley Industrial Internet Company (ZValley), a subsidiary of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion), has officially launched ZValley OS (a powerful platform of Industrial loT), which enables traditional companies and organizations especially in manufacturing, agriculture, smart city, and industrial fin-tech areas to harness the power of emerging digital technologies. The new loT platform was launched on December 18 in Changsha, China.

ZValley OS is an open, safe and easily accessible platform. To date, it has connected more than 200,000 equipment assets and gathered over 9,000 kinds of real-time data. The platform provides Industrial Internet services, including equipment connection, big data analysis, service apps and more to manufacturers, government regulators, financial institutions, users and maintenance service providers.

"The launch of ZValley OS has further enhanced Zoomlion's leading edge in the area of Industrial Internet, it will also accelerate the company's transformation and upgrading from an equipment manufacturer to manufacturing service provider," said Wang Xiaodong, CEO of ZValley.

ZValley, a subsidiary of Zoomlion, headquartered in Shanghai, is a high-tech Internet company specializing in cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. It was established by Zoomlion to drive forward the 4.0 revolution by assisting companies to upgrade their manufacturing.

Zoomlion introduced a product 4.0 strategy in 2014 to optimize its product portfolio and follow a strategy of "products on the internet, data on the cloud, market in the mobile device," which employs IoT, big data, and mobile technology to drive the transformation from traditional manufacturing to intelligent manufacturing, products and services.

In 2018, Zoomlion released nine intelligent 4.0 products. Including the cloud-enabled ZTC251 and ZTC800 truck cranes which utilize big data to remotely diagnose and manage equipment in real time via mobile app. Zoomlion also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with leading AI expert Andrew Ng's, Landing.AI; establishing Zoomlion as the first AI enabled agricultural equipment manufacturer in China.

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells nearly 800 cutting-edge products from 49 product lines covering nine major categories. Zoomlion is China's first construction machinery company to be listed on both the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges. http://en.zoomlion.com/.

