Zoomlion Leads New Future in Intelligent Manufacturing with ZValley OS

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/-- ZValley Industrial Internet Company (ZValley), a subsidiary of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion), has officially launched ZValley OS (a powerful industrial IoT platform), which enables traditional companies and organizations, especially in manufacturing, agriculture, smart city, and industrial fin-tech areas to harness the power of emerging digital technologies. The new platform was launched on December 18 in Changsha, China.

ZValley OS is an open, safe and easily accessible platform. To date, it has connected more than 200,000 equipment assets and offered 40TB storage data with 300 GB added every month. The data is transferred as an encrypted message delivered via mobile internet. Once the data has been analyzed, it is saved to the cloud.The frequency of data sampling is currently five minutes.

"The launch of ZValley OS further enhances Zoomlion's lead in Industrial Internet capabilities, it will also accelerate the company's transformation and upgrading from an equipment manufacturer to manufacturing service provider," said Wang Xiaodong, CEO of ZValley.

ZValley, a subsidiary of Zoomlion, headquartered in Shanghai, is a high-tech Internet company specializing in cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. It was established by Zoomlion to drive forward the 4.0 revolution by assisting companies to upgrade their manufacturing.

Zoomlion introduced a product 4.0 strategy of "products on the internet, data on the cloud, results on mobile" in 2014 to optimize its product portfolio by employing IoT, big data, and mobile technology to drive the transformation from traditional manufacturing to intelligent manufacturing, products and service.

In the first half of 2018, Zoomlion released nine intelligent 4.0 products, including the cloud-enabled ZTC251 and ZTC800 truck cranes which utilize big data to remotely diagnose and manage equipment in real time via mobile app.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells nearly 800 cutting-edge products from 49 product lines covering nine major categories. Zoomlion is China's first construction machinery company to be listed on both the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

