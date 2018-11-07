Zoot Enterprises Delivers More Than 500% Risk-Adjusted ROI For Composite Organization

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoot Enterprises, a global fintech company providing advanced origination, acquisition, and decision management solutions, today released the results of a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Zoot Enterprises and published October 2018.

Through customer interviews and data aggregation, Forrester concluded that Zoot's WebRules delivers the following three-year risk-adjusted financial impact to a composite organization1:

529% return on investment

$35.4 million Net Present Value (NPV)

Net Present Value (NPV) 9 month payback period

"If we had tried to build something internally, our cost probably would have been tenfold if not more," notes the Director of Credit Card Product Management at one of the interviewed institutions. "And it probably would have taken two or three times as long to figure out, develop, code, test and deliver." The individual continued, "Also, our ability to implement changes has been night and day better than in some legacy internal systems."

The study also found a 30% reduction in annual DDA fraud losses was achieved through more rigorous screening of applicants, thanks to the WebRules platform. "With WebRules we can mitigate fraud faster," commented the VP of DDA Acquisition at one of the interviewed organizations. "And the fraudsters are always one step ahead of us. Without WebRules, we wouldn't have a chance."

Top quantified benefits found on a three year risk-adjusted basis included $19.9 million operating profit from new credit card business, $12.9 million operating profit from additional DDAs due to higher conversion, and $8.0 million decrease in DDA application decisioning expense.

"We are thrilled to have this commissioned study, which we believe highlights the tremendous value that Zoot can deliver to clients," said Eric Hathaway, VP Marketing for Zoot. "The results speak for themselves," Hathaway continued.

The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study examines the potential return on investment (ROI) that enterprises can realize by deploying WebRules, Zoot's secure and scalable hosted decisioning platform. To read the full study, visit zootsolutions.com/WebRulesTotalEconomicImpact.

For more information about Zoot Enterprises, visit zootsolutions.com.

About Zoot Enterprises

Zoot Enterprises is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for financial institutions. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs that include loan origination, fraud detection and prevention, data acquisition, and more.

For more than 25 years, we have launched solutions to market faster than the competition. We have partnered with influential U.S. and international organizations including major financial institutions, retailers and payment providers to foster excellence in the financial services industry.

From Data to Decision®

1 For more information about the research framework, including the composite organization assumptions based on characteristics of the interviewed organizations, view the full study.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sara Tatnall

Zoot PR Manager

sara.tatnall@zootweb.com

339-237-0876

SOURCE Zoot Enterprises

Related Links

https://www.zootsolutions.com

