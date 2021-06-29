Zoot Expands Global Footprint With New Data Center In Australia
Using new technology, build is completed in weeks not months
BOZEMAN, Mont., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoot Enterprises, a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions, today announces the next phase of its global expansion with a new data center in Sydney Australia. This will be Zoot's fifth data center, and extends the company's global presence to three continents. Zoot already operates data centers in Bozeman Montana, Billings Montana, Frankfurt Germany and Amsterdam in The Netherlands.
The new Australian data center will ensure that companies doing business on that continent have a secure transaction environment that meets local requirements for onshore restriction of data. Zoot provides flexible, scalable decisioning technology solutions to companies in the financial, retail and medical industries. The company's worldwide client base includes top-ten financial institutions, auto manufacturers, retailers, hospitals and global payment providers.
"Zoot has always put our customers first," said Tony Rosanova, President and CTO of Zoot. "This data center expansion is being driven by client needs, and is testament to our willingness and our flexibility to go above and beyond for our customer family. We are also proud to have built the center with our own framework, which allowed us to deploy this country-specific solution within weeks instead of months."
Zoot built the new center with its latest technology infrastructure, which gives customers ultimate control, flexibility and speed to market. The data center began operations in June, 2021.
About Zoot
Zoot Enterprises is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for financial institutions. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs that include loan origination, fraud detection and prevention, data acquisition and more.
From Data to Decision®
