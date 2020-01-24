Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities Launches New Cycle with Afrofuturism Inspired Programming

EATONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st annual Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities (ZORA! Festival) marks the beginning of ZORA! Festival's new programming cycle titled Multiverse: Introduction to Afrofuturism. Elements of Afrofuturism will be infused within various aspects of festival event offerings. ZORA! Festival 2020 takes place January 25-February 2, 2020 in historic Eatonville, and Metro Orlando, Florida. Festival producers have put together an expertly curated agenda, be it the Inaugural Africa-America Women's Forum and Trade Expo, the Afrofuturism Conference featuring Literary Luminary Ishmael Reed who is the Zora Neale Hurston Arts and Humanities Presentor, Beyond Black Panther: Up Close and Personal Masquerade Party, Outdoor Festival of the Arts STEM activities for secondary school students, and center stage performances by R&B legend Howard Hewitt and vocalist Michel'le.

"As we introduce new programming through ZORA! Festival we hope to create opportunities for lifelong learning, stimulate conversations, provide a platform for networking and be an outlet for quality entertainment for diverse audiences across multiple generations," said N.Y. Nathiri, executive director, Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community (P.E.C.) and producer of ZORA! Festival.

ZORA! Festival Highlights

Producers of the Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities (ZORA! Festival 2020) continues its 31st year of progressive conversation, networking, education, and collaboration for the progression of African and American cultures and intellect.

For additional information about ZORA! Festival 2020 events visit www.zorafestival.org.

ABOUT ZORA! FESTIVAL

First presented in 1990 by the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community, Inc. (P.E.C.), a historic preservation and cultural arts organization, ZORA! Festival is a multi-day, multi-disciplinary, intergenerational event composed of public talks, museum exhibitions, theatrical productions, and arts education programming, which culminates in a 3-day Outdoor Festival of the Arts. The event takes place primarily in Eatonville, (10 miles north of Orlando) and throughout Orange County. The ZORA! 2020 Festival, January 25 - February 2, 2020 marks the 31st year of this internationally recognized, award-winning event.

Connect with us:



https://www.facebook.com/zorafestival2019/

https://twitter.com/zorafestival

https://www.instagram.com/zorafestival/

SOURCE ZORA! Festival

Related Links

http://www.zorafestival.org

