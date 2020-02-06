ZorAbility Introduces myfrii, Formally GetFried

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZorAbility, an advisory and investment-strategy firm, announced Thursday it has completed its full-scale rebrand of the gourmet fry restaurant myfrii. Formerly known as GetFried, myfrii is an elevated fast casual franchise reengineered to diversify its build-out options, refine its site-selection efforts and enhance its menu offerings.

"We've spent a significant amount of time, thought and resources in restructuring the myfrii brand to ensure the franchise can achieve responsible, sustainable success and avoid common pitfalls emerging concepts often fall victim to," said ZorAbility CEO Sam Ballas. "The changes we made were crucial toward those goals, and the result is a meticulous, data-driven approach franchisees – both current and prospective – can tangibly see and have confidence in."

Part of the brand's transformation involved retooling the franchise's footprint to optimize space and create multiple concept models. Once confined to just a kiosk-based model, myfrii's redesign produced three store prototypes ranging from 1,040-1,680 square feet in size (with exception of non-traditional locations). Additionally, the versatility of its store prototypes allows for myfrii to populate high-density markets, brick-and-mortar storefronts and non-traditional restaurant spaces – like airports, hotels and universities.

While the ordering experience guests gravitated toward will remain the same – choosing a base fry and customizing with a bevy of protein, veggie and sauce options – myfrii is adding a More Eats menu with boneless wings and a handful of award-winning sauces from East Coast Wings + Grill. The ECW+G offerings are made possible through a non-exclusive licensing agreement. The franchise will also work with renowned chef Sammy G to introduce signature items. In an effort to go green, myfrii will be getting rid of plastic baskets and paper liners in favor of sustainable small trays.

The myfrii menu changes resulted from months of extensive consumer research, both domestically and internationally.

"Next steps are validating our research as we begin to open our first few corporate locations in 2020," said Ballas. "We'll adjust as needed and award a dozen franchise agreements with experienced franchise buyers once ready. Our first locations will be in North Carolina, and we'll use our strategic site-selection process to test the different-sized prototypes and new brand philosophies."

The first trade show that will debut the myfrii franchise opportunity will be at the 2020 International Franchise Expo in New York, N.Y., May 28-30.

ABOUT ZORABILITY, INC.

ZorAbility, based in Winston-Salem, was founded by Sam Ballas in 2016 as a vehicle to advise emerging franchise brands. Longtime franchise industry veterans Mark Lyso, Tom Scalese and Sammy Gianopoulos – all with ZorAbility – and Brad Fishman joined as investors in 2019 as the company began to acquire growing franchise concepts.

ABOUT myfrii

myfrii is an emerging fast-casual franchise and gourmet fry restaurant. The menu provides delicious, on-the-go menu options including signature items and More Eats options, while offering a variety of fry types and toppings to choose from. Formally founded as GetFried in 2015, the quick-service restaurant chain was acquired by ZorAbility in June 2019. Through the acquisition, myfrii has undergone a full-scale rebrand to optimize square footage, leverage new site-development opportunities and elevate menu offerings.

