Zoraida Escalera Calderón's new book El Séptimo Hombre, a potent tome of love between a woman and the seventh man who treasures blessings with him

Zoraida Escalera Calderón said this about her book: "It is a love story that transcends time and becomes more important today. It is the narrative of the story of a woman whose encounter with the seventh man transcended to this day.

How many men are significant in a woman's life? At least six. But there is a special power in a seventh man, capable of erasing tears, making you forget the past and transform your life towards the path of excellence and happiness.

In this book, you will know the influence of each man in your life, the formation of the male, the essence of marriage, the greatest miracle in the world, and how to relate to God through an inspired and complete twenty-one-day devotional that will strengthen your relationship with God. Your faith will be firmer. By following the homecoming recommendations, you will be able to identify the areas in your Christian daily life that you need to strengthen."

Published by Page Publishing, Zoraida Escalera Calderón's new book El Séptimo Hombre unveils the divinely inspired journey of a woman with her seventh man that inspires a deeper understanding of the essence of manhood, marriage, and love graced by God.

Consumers who wish to be filled with bountiful love and wisdom on romance and divinity can purchase El Séptimo Hombre in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

