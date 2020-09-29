ZOSI Analytical Receives ISO 17025:2017 Accreditation for Hemp Compliance Testing

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOSI Analytical, an elite third-party hemp analytical testing laboratory, announced today that it has completed its ISO 17025:2017 assessment with no findings and is now accredited for hemp biomass and hemp product potency testing.

When a hemp flower sample is prepared for testing, this image is what the product looks like when the THC and CBDs have been extracted.

Hemp growers, processors and retailers are required to test their products prior to sale or upon request for "potency" - to confirm legal levels of THC (below 0.3%). And according to the USDA 2018 Farm Bill, beginning in October 2021, third-party hemp testing laboratories will be required to be ISO 17025:2017 accredited. ZOSI is now able to provide this compliance testing quickly and with verifiable results.

"Although regulations continue to change at the Federal level and vary widely at State levels, one thing has remained consistent and that has been the understanding that third-party testing laboratories need to show a level of commitment and accountability to quality," comments Amy Lummus, ZOSI's CEO. "Our accreditation is one more step in our commitment to helping the industry to produce and sell safe products."

The laboratory chose to complete its accreditation using Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation Inc, (PJLA) because of PJLA's ability to perform remote pre- and final assessments, its reputation in the industry - supported by its excellent communication, accessible knowledge base and quality, as well as its post-assessment support.

A copy of ZOSI's certificate and scope is available upon request and orders for compliance testing can be submitted on its website. Turnaround time is currently 48-72 hours from receipt of sample.

ZOSI Analytical is an elite analytical testing laboratory serving the hemp industry exclusively using well-established methods and techniques. The team has decades of experience working within bioanalytical contract organizations, drug manufacturers and chemistry laboratories. ZOSI holds quality science, trust and integrity in the highest regard. Built on a foundation of great science, ZOSI Analytical sets the standard in hemp testing.

