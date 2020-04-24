Zotec Partners Facilitates COVID-19 Testing for the Indiana State Department of Health in Matter of Days

Specifically, Zotec's technology enables patients to access and answer COVID-19 testing questions, use their mobile devices to schedule and register for COVID-19 appointments with GPS location assistance, confirm demographic information, and receive text updates. Zotec also provides bar-coded labels with routing information for labs and facilitates communications between the Department of Health and Indiana patients.

T. Scott Law, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zotec Partners, was determined to help the State manage the testing process during this crisis. "Speed was obviously a key consideration in our discussions," he said. "We are proud that our technology will aid Indiana in collecting and maintaining a statistically valid study of the population. Together, we will inform Hoosiers on the process, help them register for testing, collect critical clinical data and communicate results back to individuals via text messaging. These actions, and the information collected, will enable the Governor to make informed decisions on reopening the state. We also believe there is an opportunity to leverage this technology across multiple states to aid with testing and further manage the crisis."

Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, MD, FACOG, says she appreciates Zotec for reaching out with the idea to streamline the testing, taking it from a manual process to one that utilizes technology. "Zotec had a great vision to scale our COVID-19 testing and automate the registration and reporting for the large number of patients who need our assistance," Dr. Box said. "Using Zotec's technology, we are hopeful that we can accelerate the process for all patients across Indiana."

"These are unprecedented times and we are proud and honored to take part in this state-wide effort, collaborating and innovating with exceptional teams and leveraging our technology in the fight against COVID-19," said Law.

Zotec's technology is available for other states interested in expediting COVID-19 testing.

For two decades Zotec has focused on delivering innovation that eases financial complexities for providers and patients. The company's technology platform is designed to transform the patient financial experience by giving patients the ability to schedule their own appointments, verify their insurance information, and complete their registration with general consent. It also enables healthcare providers to check patients in and out of their appointments, with multiple options and mobile notifications for appointments, test results, and medical bills.

About Zotec Partners

Since 1998, Zotec Partners has developed and deployed solutions and services for healthcare organizations of all sizes and specialties with proprietary technology, people-centered service, and measurable results. An innovator in the business of healthcare, Zotec delivers financial and patient experience solutions to providers that transform their healthcare business relationships and simplify some of the most complex processes in healthcare. Today, Zotec manages more than 100 million medical encounters annually, and counting, and is the chosen partner for thousands of providers across the nation, improving the lives and relationships of patients and providers through intuitive interfaces, revenue cycle processes, deep analytics, clear price transparency, actionable reporting, and simple information sharing.

