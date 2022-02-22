ZOUP! EATERY TARGETS MAJOR NATIONAL MARKETS FOR EXPANSION

In 2020 and 2021, Zoup! Eatery's commitment to 'Always Better' (1 of 14 Zoup!isms) through constant improvements and innovation allowed the brand to stay strong during the pandemic. Today, Zoup! Eatery has almost 70 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada. Further, a shift in consumer behaviors, accelerated by the pandemic, has spiked an increase in off-premise dining. Zoup! Eatery has pivoted to cater to this change in consumer's dining preferences. Zoup! Eatery opened its first smaller footprint eatery in June of 2021 in the Youngtown suburb of Boardman, Ohio. The new eatery, although more compact, has the capacity to serve the same number of guests, with an improved in-store process that caters to the rising demand of delivery and takeout orders.

The new smaller eatery is an efficient way to meet the change in consumer behaviors. "The need for large dining areas is giving way to speed, convenience, and contactless interactions," says Zoup! Eatery's Director of New Restaurant Development, Robert Kirma. Smaller than a typical Zoup! Eatery, the new model delivers on guest expectations and increases unit profitability. "The new Zoup! Eatery has delivered on innovation, efficient operations, best in class technology and has proven to be a lower investment to build and operate, which ultimately drives franchisee profitability," says Jason Valentine, President of Zoup! Eatery.

The soup sampling Zoup! Eatery is known for is still offered, but with a more efficient design. As well, the brand's ordering process is smoother and has seen an increase in speed. During the first week of business, the new smaller footprint eatery set record sales and throughput numbers.

About Zoup! Eatery

Founded in 1998, Zoup! is the leading fast-casual soup concept with locally owned and operated restaurants across the United States and Canada. In 2018, Zoup! started its evolution from Zoup! Fresh Soup Company to Zoup! Eatery and expanded its menu from soups, salads and sandwiches to additional menu categories. The company continues to grow, bringing Zoup! Eatery to new markets. For more information, visit zoup.com or zoupfranchise.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Zoup!, contact Richard Zimmer at [email protected] or call 800-940-9687 ext. 4

