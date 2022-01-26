Zoup! Launches Super-Premium Soups for Retail

Shared Eric Ersher, Founder and CEO of Zoup! Specialty Products, "Serving soup face-to-face at our restaurant locations all over the country, we've seen first-hand the unique ability it has to bring people together and provide comfort. Good, really good soup truly is something special, and that's why we've crafted our new lineup to capture the homecooked flavor that we felt was missing from store-bought options. Packaged in our signature glass jars and easy to enjoy, Zoup!'s soul-warming soups are made with clean, high-quality ingredients and designed to suit a variety of taste and dietary preferences."

Zoup! Good, Really Good® Soups will be available for retailers nationwide to carry Spring of 2022, plus sold online at ZoupBroth.com and Amazon. A 16oz glass jar of soup retails for an SRP of $5.99.

About Zoup! Specialty Products

Founded by a 20+ year soup and spice industry veteran, Zoup! got its start opening soup-focused, fast-casual restaurants. Since 1998, the family-friendly locations serve award-winning soups year-round at locations across the U.S. and Canada. Encouraged by its customers to create a broth that was good enough to drink, Zoup! leveraged its restaurant industry experience to bring the first super-premium broth packaged in recyclable glass jars to the retail market. Made with clean ingredients and featuring homemade taste, Zoup! Good, Really Good® Broth is today available in 12,000 retail locations nationwide and online. The independently owned company, which was featured on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years, continues to bring innovation and unparalleled taste to the soup and broth aisle with its launch of Culinary Concentrates™. For more information, visit ZoupBroth.com and follow @ZoupGoodReallyGood on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. For more information about Zoup! Eatery, visit www.zoup.com.

