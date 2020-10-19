Zovio Announces Matthew Hillman as Executive Vice President of University Partnerships

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, announced that Matthew Hillman has joined the company in the newly created position of Executive Vice President of University Partnerships.

Hillman is responsible for providing industry-leading service to Zovio's existing and new university partnerships. This includes ensuring the superior delivery of services as Ashford University transitions to The University of Arizona Global Campus later this year.

"By appointing Matt Hillman to lead our new University Partnerships team, Zovio is continuing to execute on its go-forward strategy," shared Zovio Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Clark. "Higher education is at the forefront of adapting to the increasingly virtual world that COVID-19 has accelerated. Zovio has proven experience delivering online, data-driven education services that meet the diverse and large-scale needs of universities and learners. Thus ensuring that Zovio is well-positioned to provide colleges and universities with the support and tools necessary to thrive in this new digital environment."

Hillman has more than 20 years of experience in education partnership leadership. He has served in executive leadership positions at several education technology and education services companies, including Wiley Education Services, Deltak, Rasmussen, Inc., and Laureate Education. He most recently served as president of Wiley Education Services.

Hillman holds a BA in Philosophy and Political Science from Albright College.

For additional information on Zovio's University Partnerships, please visit ZovioPartnerships.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy , TutorMe , and [email protected] , leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com .

Contact: Alanna Vitucci

[email protected]

858 668 2586 x11636

SOURCE Zovio

Related Links

https://www.zovio.com

