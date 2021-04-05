Zovio Celebrates 160,000 Hours of Volunteer Service

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions, is proud to announce that it has reached a milestone of 160,000 hours of employee volunteer service.

"Community service is foundational to Zovio's culture," said Zovio Interim CEO George Pernsteiner. "Annually, Zovio provides all employees with 16 hours of paid volunteer time off to support the causes they are passionate about."

This month, which is Volunteer Month, 12 Zovio employees will receive the 2021 President's Volunteer Service Award, which recognizes all Americans who donated more than 100 hours of service to their community in the past year.

"In 2021, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, over the past 12 months, members of Zovio's Z Crew have safely volunteered more than 5,100 hours," shared Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Jennifer Love Bruce. "This brings the total number of hours volunteered since the company was founded to 160,000."

Zovio's culture of giving extends beyond volunteerism; its corporate social responsibility program focuses on the theme of Activating Ambition, which supports two pillars: Opportunities for All and Learning Beyond the Classroom.

"Over the past 12 years, Zovio has donated more than $11 million to community partners through in-kind grants and donations," said Love Bruce. "In the past several months the SciTech Institute™, the Wounded Warrior Project®, AZ StRUT, Jobs for Arizona Graduates, Televerde, Valley of the Sun United Way, Kitchen on the Street, the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation, the Chandler Unified School District, the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund, the Center for the Future of Arizona, The Honor Foundation - San Diego Chapter, United Way of San Diego, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, and Mile High United Way all received support from Zovio."

Zovio's employees also have a long history of giving back to local communities. Over the past decade, employees have donated more than $2.2 million to charities. During the 2020 Employee Giving Campaign, employees donated more than $30,000, an amount doubled through Zovio's gift matching program.

"The pandemic has highlighted needs in all our communities. I am extremely proud of the time and money that Zovions have donated to help, not just in this past year but in every year," said Pernsteiner.

For more information on Zovio's Corporate Social Responsibility program, please visit www.zovio.com/our-story/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Alanna Vitucci

[email protected]

858.668.2586 x11636

SOURCE Zovio

Related Links

https://www.zovio.com

