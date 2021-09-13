Zovio EVP of Operations to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on September 14, 2021

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers, announced Zovio Executive Vice President of Operations Chris Spohn will participate in a fireside chat with Managing Director Thierry Wuilloud of Water Tower Research to discuss the Zovio Growth Segment on September 14, 2021, at 3 pm EDT.

The Zovio Growth Segment is comprised of Fullstack Academy, an award-winning, immersive coding bootcamp that offers web development, data analytics, and cybersecurity training; and TutorMe, an online tutoring platform that instantly connects K-12 and higher education students with over 15,000 tutors, in 300+ subjects.

"I am looking forward to discussing Zovio's innovative, personalized solutions that fuel student achievement and help institutions grow end-to-end," said Spohn. "Education is shifting, and Zovio's deep expertise in providing online, data-driven education services that meet learners' and universities' needs across academic disciplines, credential levels, learning experiences, and modalities offers customizable solutions for colleges and universities to fuel student success."

Registration for the event is available here.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

[email protected]

SOURCE Zovio

Related Links

https://www.zovio.com

