Zovio partners with Delta Airlines to Expand Education Options for Delta Employees

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver educational programing and benefits, has teamed up with Delta Air Lines to broaden their tuition assistance benefit program. The partnership kicked off in April with Zovio and Ashford University's sponsorship of the Delta Care and Scholarship Fund's 9th Annual 5K Run and Walk, and will continue with Ashford's Forbes School of Business and Technology participation in Delta's "June Week of Learning."

"We are excited to partner with Delta Airlines and to offer Ashford's academic programs to their employees and their immediate family members," said Michael Rolnick, Senior Vice President of Employer Services at Zovio. "We want to help each employee find the right academic program through our varied offerings."

The partnership between Zovio and Delta allows eligible Delta employees to pursue associate, bachelor's and master's degrees at Ashford University at a discounted rate. Delta Care and Scholarship Fund, coupled with the tuition assistance benefit offered by Ashford University, enables these students to minimize the cost of earning a degree.

"It really is an amazing program for our employees," said Randy Riebel, President of the Scholarship Fund. "In 2019, 600 scholarships totaling $1.45 million in awards were given out to support education initiatives, all from the generosity of employee and community support."

In June, faculty from the Ashford University Forbes School of Business and Technology took part in Delta's "Week of Learning" program to further promote educational opportunities for Delta employees. Close to 1,000 employees took part in the week-long webinar series to learn more about the educational opportunities that Delta offers.

"Delta is a forward-thinking organization that invests in their people," continued Rolnick. "We are equally committed to student success and are excited for what the future holds for Delta and Zovio's partnership."

About Delta Air Lines/ Delta Airlines Care and Scholarship Fund

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 80,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest in its people, improving the air travel experience and generating industry-leading shareholder returns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member. Delta serves nearly 200 million people every year, taking customers across its industry-leading global network to more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries.

Launched in 2008, The Delta Scholarship Fund is an employee-led nonprofit organization that has awarded more than $8 million in scholarships to employees and their eligible family members who are pursuing further education.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

