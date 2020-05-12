Zovio's Chandler HQ Wins 2020 AZ RED Award for Office Interiors Project of the Year

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, has announced that its Chandler HQ has received the 2020 AZ RED Award for Office Interiors Project of the Year. Located near Loop 202 and Cooper Rd., Zovio's 130,000 square-foot facility was designed to encourage employee collaboration and innovation.

"In alignment with our values – passion, innovation, and teamwork -- we selected a design for the facility that blends residential and commercial design elements. This has resulted in a dynamic and inspiring work environment where creativity can thrive," said Andrew Clark, Zovio's chief executive officer, founder, and president.

"The vision was about making this office look less like a traditional corporate office and more like an exciting place to work," said David A. Hobart, Jr., principal at McCarthy Nordburg, which designed the interiors.

The building incorporates the latest technologies in modular wall construction, audiovisual technologies for large-scale viewing, and interior materials that meet sustainability criteria set forth by the U.S. Green Building Council. It features:

A full-service cafeteria that provides healthy food options for employees with an adjacent dining area that incorporates roll-up garage doors to create an indoor/outdoor connection to a covered patio;

A full-service coffee bar including a cutting-edge video wall for welcoming guests to the building;

A fitness center and a health clinic that provides wellness amenities to help employees thrive in their personal and work lives; and

A putting green and snack bar in the central lounge that gives employees a place to relax and socialize during their breaks and lunchtimes.

An additional element of the design was minimizing the environmental impact of the building. Solar panels generate at least 32% of the site's electrical needs, 24 electric car charging stations are installed in the parking lot, the interior construction utilizes prefabricated module walls, and energy-efficient LED lighting that helps in meeting building sustainability and wellness goals, are used throughout the facility.

The project developer was Irgens, the general contractor, Stevens-Leinweber, the interior architect, McCarthy Nordburg, and subcontractors included Energy Systems Design, Caruso Turley Scott, Acoustical Consulting Services, DIRTT/GMBI.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy , TutorMe , and [email protected] , leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com .

About McCarthyNordburg

McCarthy Nordburg is a leading architectural interior design firm formed in 1986 with the same principles that guide us today - design, inspiration, measurable results and extraordinary service. The expertise of this WOSB is to create smart workplace strategies and design solutions for our corporate, financial, higher education and medical office clients. Our reputation for smart design and making a positive impact on not only the interior environment, but the bottom line as well, is why clients come back to us, see www.mccarthynordburg.com.

Contact: Alanna Vitucci

[email protected]

858 668 2586 x11636

SOURCE Zovio

Related Links

https://www.zovio.com

