ZOYA Wins Highly Coveted 2020 Allure Best of Beauty Award

Submissions for Allure Best of Beauty Awards go through a comprehensive vetting process by the publication's elite group of editors and experts, testing thousands of products each year. In search of the most innovative and groundbreaking items on the market, these industry pros ultimately cull down the list to the products that they consider worthy of the sought-after seal of approval, marking the award win as truly remarkable.

Chosen for the "Best Blue Nail Polish," Maren, which was included in ZOYA's summer 2020 collection, is best described as a vibrant nautical blue cream. This is ZOYA's fourth consecutive win and its fifth product that's been awarded Allure's seal of approval. Previous awarded products include Alyssa Nail Polish, Remove Plus, Armor Top Coat and Naked Manicure Naked Base.

"When my mother, Zoya, started the company, healthy and non-toxic nail care was unheard of in the beauty industry," says Vice President & Global Director of Marketing at Art of Beauty Leo Reyzis. "My mother recognized a gap in the market, believing that you shouldn't have to jeopardize your health for a good manicure and so, here we are many years later. We love that Allure continues to educate their readers about the evolving nail industry and are beyond honored to have received another Best of Beauty Award this year."

As the leader in the 10-free formula, ZOYA is thoughtfully manufactured in the United States. All products are made with the highest quality ingredients and developed by an in-house group of color experts.

About ZOYA:

The leading innovator in the development of fashion-forward nail shade and texture, ZOYA, is a premiere color company with in-house trend analysis experts that create and define the it shades of each season. With over 400 seasonal, classic and micro-trend shades, each color is custom created to be perfectly wearable, vegan-friendly, and safe for use during pregnancy and the longest wearing natural nail polish on the market. The first to market with 5-Free polishes, ZOYA has continued to improve its formulations and now offers consumers revolutionary 10-free breathable formulations free of; Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Dibutl, Toluene, Camphor, TPHP, Parabens, Xylene, Ethyl, Tosylamide and Lead. ZOYA Nail Polish is highly coveted from top designers and spa professionals to the girl that loves a good mani-pedi.

About the Allure Best of Beauty Awards:

Trusted by consumers since 1996, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards are considered the beauty industry's ultimate stamp of approval. Each year, Allure's editors research and test thousands of products – from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge – to identify the best-of-the-best, recognizing the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace.

