ZOZEN biomass fired boilers boost the high-quality development of oil processing industry

WUXI, China, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the new type of biomass fired boilers manufactured by ZOZEN was favored by a large palm oil processing plant because of outstanding technical advantages and excellent quality. ZOZEN Deputy General Manager Mr. Liu Yongjing led a team to Sri Lanka to have technology exchanges and customized the boiler technical solution for the company. Now, the two sides have reached a preliminary cooperation agreement.

Mr. Liu Yongjing indicated that palm shell and palm fiber were efficient biomass fuels that featured by high calorific value and less fuel moisture; but they had very high technical requirements for the structure and performance of biomass-fired boilers due to their fuel characteristics of low melting point, high volatile matter content and ease of bonding and corroding. In this case, ZOZEN optimized the design of the feeding hopper, the length and width of the fire grate, the rotary speed of gearbox, the primary and second air ratio, etc. according to different fuel characteristics. The above adjustments not only solved the problems of furnace arch burning down, furnace door burning out, hopper catching fire and stopper coking in traditional biomass fired boilers, but also ensured boilers' sufficient output, high thermal efficiency and stable operation.

Many palm oil processing plants gave the full affirmation of the major breakthroughs that ZOZEN had made in biomass-fired boiler technology. There are many palm oil refining plants in Indonesia using ZOZEN's new type of biomass fired boilers, such as PT.Sari Dumai, PT.Mega Surya Mas and PT.Musim Mas. Besides, ZOZEN also provided completed boiler solutions for various Chinese grain and oil enterprises including COFCO and Luhua Group.

In the future, ZOZEN will continue to upgrade products and services and create value for more customers.

About ZOZEN

The annual production scale of Wuxi ZOZEN Boilers Co., Ltd. has exceeded 2,000 sets and 25,000 tons per hour since its establishment in 1988; ZOZEN has obtained PRC Grade A Manufacture License of Special Equipment, PRC Grade BRⅡManufacture License of Special Equipment, ASME "S" (Power Boilers) and "U" (Pressure Vessels) stamps and passed ISO9001:2000. ZOZEN has gained abundant experience in oil processing industry. Nowadays, in order to better serve customers, ZOZEN has set up service center to Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

