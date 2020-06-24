'Zozimus Performance Pledge' Guarantees Digital Marketing Results

BOSTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based advertising agency, Zozimus, announces the "Zozimus Performance Pledge," which aims to support businesses to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis by offering a guarantee of digital marketing results.

Despite budgets being under tight scrutiny, now is a critical time for businesses to invest in marketing to generate sales. The Zozimus Performance Pledge benefits midsized business by working to achieve the results clients want, and guaranteeing certain outcomes such as leads, sales, new customer acquisition, return on advertising spend and other agreed-upon KPIs.

"Right now, there is a ton of pent up demand with consumers. As restrictions are lifted, there is going to be a tremendous opportunity to gain new customers while strengthening the relationships with existing ones," says AJ Gerritson, senior partner at Zozimus. "We want to do everything in our power to help companies take advantage of this opportunity while giving them the assurance that they need. We are launching this new program with a guarantee: if any participants in the program do not reach the agreed upon goals, we will give back 100% of the agency fee. It's that simple."

Having advised companies on how different types of brands should respond to the COVID-19 crisis, and provided support on how to market and publicize during the pandemic, Zozimus continues to be a resource for companies looking to regain a foot hold during these unprecedented times. In the past year, Zozimus has generated over $100MM in revenue for clients with an average 7.1 ROAS across all digital clients and generated over 66,000 leads.

ABOUT ZOZIMUS

When our agency started in 2004, it was designed to help our clients grow their sales and their awareness in the market. While that is still at the core of our mission, we've evolved through the years to deliver on much more for our clients. Zozimus, defined by Roald Dahl as "The stuff that dreams are made of," helps its clients to discover and refine their dreams, while marching toward realizing them by applying the perfect mix of strategy, creative might, digital performance, PR and je ne sais Zoz. No dream is too big.

