Z!P NYE 2019 - Allegan

The Allegan Riverfront is a great place to be this New Year's Eve! That is even despite the cold NYE temperatures. Ring in the new year while you zip over the Kalamazoo River, leaving 2018 behind. We have two 600' zip lines spanning the river at our river front location. Ascending the North Tower on the Riverfront Plaza, guests zip across the river and back for an exciting round-trip experience that lasts around 20 minutes.

There will be endless food, drinks, and entertainment to keep attendees occupied. At midnight all eyes will be on the shiny piece of hardware helping usher in the new year, the Allegan Ball Drop. The ball has 30,000 L.E.D.'s. That is just about 18 inches shy of the Time's Square ball. Allegan is home to the largest New Year's Eve ball in our state, beating Ludington's previous Largest NYE ball drop title!

But hurry, only a limited number of tickets are being offered. Z!P tickets are selling for $15 when purchased online and $20 day of the event. Hurry tickets are going fast! Click Here to buy tickets online now.

Event Time & Location:

Dec 31, 4:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Allegan Event's Outdoor Zipline, 1320, Riverfront Plaza, Allegan, MI 49010, USA

