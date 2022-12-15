SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 TITAN Business Awards' second competitive season has officially drawn to a close. After reviewing numerous entries, the competition's judges deemed zSpace, Inc.'s entry for the Inspire Augmented/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) Laptop to be deserving of the Platinum TITAN award. The zSpace Inspire is a Windows-based laptop that does not require a head-mounted display (HMD) or glasses. With built-in tracking and a stylus held like a pen, learners naturally move their heads and rotate their wrist as they pick-up, dissect, and interact with STEM and CTE subject matter. Engaging tactile learning with movement, testing, and trial and error in a non-traditional learning environment supports retention and recall of information.

zSpace Lands a Decisive Victory in the 2022 TITAN Business Awards for Inspire AR/VR Laptop

"It is an honor to win the TITAN Business Award," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace, Inc. "zSpace has been focused on immersive experiences since its inception – using interactions that are simple and that allow learners to manipulate objects in a 360 degree screen breaking experience. We are proud to be a leading education company within the Metaverse – and this award is a testament to that."

The TITAN Business Awards' primary goal is to acknowledge the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations globally. The competition does not differentiate between small or big players in the market, and honors excellence impartially on the level playing field they have created.

The competition was organized and hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA) and opened submission to entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations alike. The chance to participate was offered equally to all available industry in the market, and it did not discriminate between private or public, and for-profit or non-profit entities.

"Despite this being the second season for this competitive year, we received a staggering number of entries, all of which demonstrated remarkable qualities of excellence," Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, remarked. "It is particularly motivating to see so many parties still actively engaging in excellent practices in their businesses. It really does come through clearly from their submissions."

zSpace's winning entry for 2022 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2 can be viewed here: https://thetitanawards.com/winner-info.php?id=1510

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. has been focused on immersive experiences since its inception and is a leading education company within the Metaverse. zSpace's evidence-based augmented/virtual reality platform provides innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math and career and technical education credentialing. Over 3,000 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. Located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com, or follow @zSpace on Twitter.

