zSpace Launches New Inspire Editions to the zSpace Learning Station Family

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The education experts and engineers at zSpace are announcing the launch of the ultimate AR/VR learning device to handle the substantial graphics and computing needs of STEM and Career and Technical Education (CTE) as well as esports, modeling and simulation and data visualization.

The zSpace Learning Station (LS) family now includes four options: the Inspire, the Inspire Pro, the zSpace All-in-One (AIO) and the zSpace AIO Pro. The latest Inspire laptops include hardware (a Windows-based laptop, a high-fidelity display, 4K Pantone capabilities, a CPU for design and esports, a haptic feedback stylus and optic tracking sensors) along with preloaded software, lessons, professional development, and support. The Inspire LS can be used anytime and anywhere, whether learners are in person, remote, or in a hybrid learning environment. Watch demonstration video.

"We've been creating immersive learning experiences since our inception, so it's been a long-term goal of ours to make zSpace easier to connect with the Metaverse in an anytime, anywhere learning environment. By eliminating the need for glasses to interact with 3D content, students can more easily engage with a multidimensional, virtual world," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "We also added more powerful processing and graphics technology to the Inspire family to meet the needs of educators who are turning to esports, video game design and other graphics-heavy subjects to connect with and inspire students."

According to a recent national survey by The Learning Counsel , esports and social-emotional learning systems are the top two areas in which school administrators and teachers want to invest their technology budgets. Esports is a booming trend which may provide some of the same social and emotional learning benefits as traditional sports teams, as well as open the door to complex CTE and STEM subjects, including coding.

Bobby Blount, assistant superintendent at Cherokee County School District, has been incorporating zSpace technology in classrooms since 2015.

"As a district that's been using zSpace to deliver STEM content for over seven years, we've experienced firsthand the evolution of the product," he said. "The new zSpace Inspire delivers an AR/VR learning experience like never before. We're especially excited that zSpace has created a device that will not only deliver the zSpace learning experience, but can also support advanced software applications such as modeling and simulation and esports."

According to technology analyst and futurist Tim Bajarin, the immersive experience of zSpace Inspire has the potential to become a tool for everyone, not just teachers and students, to connect with virtual worlds in the future.

"While their current models are optimized for medical and educational purposes, zSpace's technology represents a potential way for a PC or laptop to also become a medium for delivering access to the Metaverse or virtual worlds, without the need for goggles or glasses," said Bajarin.

Using the Inspire LS for Teaching and Learning

The new Inspire Learning Stations no longer require specialized glasses because of stereoscopic 3D technology, which uses a specialized optical lens built into the screen, along with eye-tracking technology. This creates a set of images for each eye that are directly projected through the screen to where the eyes are looking for a unique, 3D experience. None of the data from eye-tracking movements is retained and is only used in the moment to create an accurate rendering of 3D content.

zSpace Inspire works as a typical 2D computer when processing 2D content such as productivity software, videoconferencing, and other common applications. The 3D content appears when using zSpace applications and other applications such as SpatialLabs Experiences. Inspire can also be used as a presentation tool in remote learning environments or in person.

A broad range of K-12 STEM and CTE coursework and applications is included with each Inspire LS, as well as applications for esports and modeling and simulation. More applications will be added in the near future such as web-based 3D content (including BlocksCAD) and a 3D esports package.

zSpace representatives will be available to discuss the new Inspire and demonstrate its capabilities at the National Future of Education Technology® Conference (FETC 2022) from January 26 to January 28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida in booth 3234.

About zSpace

zSpace is the leading evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform providing innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math, and career and technical education credentialing. Over 2,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. A privately held, venture-backed company located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com, or follow @zSpace on Twitter.

