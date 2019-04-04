ZTE Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Positioning itself at the Forefront of 5G Technology Development, Standardization, and Commercialization

ZTE is the first vendor to integrate massive MIMO, one of the key technologies in 5G, into current 4G commercial networks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global 5G infrastructure market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes ZTE Corporation (ZTE) with the 2018 Global Technology Leadership Award for being a leading provider of 4G, Pre5G, and 5G infrastructure systems, equipment, and terminals. The company established early dominance in 5G by offering an extensive product line and investing heavily in 5G standardization initiatives, technology and solutions development, and network enablement. It has sustained this leadership by leveraging its deep understanding of the various technical, operational, and practical/real-world applications of short-range and long-range wireless communications.

"ZTE regards 5G as its core strategy for the future, and continuously increases investment in 5G R&D, ensuring a market leading position in core chips R&D, Massive MIMO, NOMA, Cloudification and Intelligence fields. Meanwhile, ZTE actively promotes the maturity of the 5G industry chain, nurturing new areas of consumer service innovation such as virtual and augmented reality. It has filed applications for more than 68,000 patents, with over 28,000 granted, and ranks among the top three filers of patent applications," said Vikrant Gandhi, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Furthermore, to help mobile operators successfully navigate the migration from 4G to 5G, ZTE proposed and introduced the world's first Pre5G massive multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) solution in 2014. With ZTE Pre5G, mobile operators can deliver 5G-like experiences to consumers and enterprises and address the increased bandwidth requirements of mobile data users."

As the first vendor to introduce the Pre5G concept, ZTE has achieved early commercial success in Pre5G Massive MIMO deployment worldwide. Pre5G can be upgraded to 5G through software enhancements and by reusing existing Pre5G infrastructure components. ZTE supports its Pre5G customers by deploying a centralized, cloud computing-based architecture through its Cloud RAN and Cloud ServCore platforms. With ZTE's Pre5G, mobile operators can achieve the optimal balance of time to market, cost-efficiency, and network performance, thus gaining an advantage in the mobile broadband market.

ZTE has successfully developed and integrated the access, edge, and core components of 5G. While base station support is near-universal in the 5G infrastructure vendor landscape, ZTE is among the few vendors that offer support for cloud RAN and core, and MEC. ZTE is also actively promoting an ecosystem-centric approach to developing 5G standards and applications. For instance, in November 2017, China Mobile, Qualcomm, and ZTE jointly demonstrated the world's first 3G partnership project (3GPP) standard-compliant, end-to-end 5G new air interface system interoperability data testing (IoDT).

"ZTE clearly understands the full spectrum of 5G requirements of mobile operators and is poised to lead next-generation network enhancements," noted Vikrant. "Its complete product portfolio for 5G, commitment to sustained innovation, and a proven track record of successfully commercializing new technologies are expected to make it the vendor of choice in future 5G infrastructure installations."

