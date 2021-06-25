ZTE Corporation ZXRAN V9200 5G NR Digital Baseband Unit (BBU) Analysis 2021: System Functional, System Level Block Diagrams, Mechanical Analysis, PCB Analysis, Component Diagrams, Bill of Materials
Jun 25, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ZTE ZXRAN V9200" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the ZTE Corporation ZXRAN V9200 5G NR Digital Baseband Unit (BBU). This product supports single mode 5G NR RRUs and AAUs.
Features
- System Functional Description
- System Level Block Diagrams
- High Level Mechanical Analysis
- Heat Sink
- Heat Fins
- High Level PCB Analysis
- Component Diagrams
- Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
- High Level Bill of Materials
- Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
- Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
- Complete Part Number/Marking
- Component Manufacturer Identification
- Function Component Description
- Package Type
- Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Active/Passive Component Summary
Important Note:
CHAPTER 1: ZTE 5G BBU
Overview of Baseband Unit
CHAPTER 2: V9200 CHASSIS
2.1 Dummy Slot Unit
CHAPTER 3: FAN ARRAY UNIT VFC1
3.1 Front Panel Assembly
3.2 Fan Array Module
3.3 Fan Controller Module
CHAPTER 4: POWER SUPPLY VPDC1
4.1 Power Distribution Unit PCB Analysis
CHAPTER 5: SWITCHING/TRANSPORT UNIT VSWC2
CHAPTER 6: BASEBAND PROCESSING UNIT VBPC5
APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS
APPENDIX B ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER
APPENDIX C PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsn6vv
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article