ZTE to demonstrate its all-around preparation for end-to-end 5G commercial use at MWC Shanghai 2019

SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet is to showcase its latest commercial developments of end-to-end 5G technologies at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2019, which will commence on June 26, 2019.

ZTE will focus on the principle of "Enabling 5G networking with four basic operations of arithmetic - addition, subtraction, multiplication and division" and introduce the latest achievements and series of 5G terminals in the fields of 5G end-to-end solution, 5G&4G full-scene coverage, 5G commercial deployment, AI network intelligence, on-demand network, 5G open ecology and featured industrial applications. ZTE delivers a message to the world: ZTE is ready for the full commercial use in the end-to-end 5G era.

ZTE is committed to building an ideal 5G network for operators by adhering to the "addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division" principle.

Subtraction: Aiming at building a "supreme simple network," the UniSite minimized site solution provides differentiated match solutions for various scenarios, such as dense urban areas, indoor areas, hot streets, general urban areas and high-speed railway tunnels. The Ultra-band Radio (UBR) integrates three mainstream frequency bands: 900 M , 1800 M and 2100 M , so that the number of site equipment is reduced by 2/3. Coupled with the built-in combiner RRU, the single antenna can provide the site deployment of Sub3GHz in 2/3/4/5G multi-frequency band to achieve the simplest antenna deployment.

Oriented at the long-term coexistence and integrated evolution of 4/5G, the first industry base station that supports both 4/5G dual-mode and 5G NSA&SA dual-mode is launched. That is, a set of 3-mode hardware network helps the operator achieve a long-term development.

In addition, to meet the requirement of operators for sharing and co-construction, the dual-200 MHz large-bandwidth and high-integration base station is launched to save the overall network investment and accelerate the commercial use of 5G.

To integrate the network architecture into a simple one, ZTE launched an ultra-large-capacity all-standard IT BBU platform, supporting multi-mode network integration and long-term evolution with the simplest baseband.

The first commercial 5G Common Core in the industry is launched by ZTE as well. It supports 2/3/4/5G/fixed full integration and full access, 3GPP R15 SA and NSA, and saves 40% investment for the carrier.

In addition, a simplified and flexible transport network is built. The network layers are simplified with highly integrated all-in-one product. The traditional protocol architecture is simplified from six layers to four layers so that the service provisioning is quickly implemented. Various innovative network automation technologies are employed to achieve quick fault locating.

The self-developed 3-in-1 chip integrates FlexE, NP (Network Processor) and SA (Switching Access) to reduce the equipment power consumption by more than 40% per Gbit.

Addition: +MEC to achieve activation edge; +AI to add intelligence to the network. ZTE MEC supports integrated access of wireless and fixed networks, as well as 4G/5G/WiFi multiple systems providing open wireless sensing capability for 5G industrial applications. The dual-core cloud platform greatly improves resource utilization.

The full series of MEC servers of ZTE can match different application scenarios, and support hardware acceleration to meet the ultra-low latency and ultra-high bandwidth requirements of edge services and reduce CPU resource consumption and footprint requirements.

The series of AI Engine developed by ZTE has been applied in the full 5G scenarios to achieve zero touch, fast fault location and network self-optimization, as well as enable the AI-based autonomous-evolving wireless network.

Division: To realize network reuse, reduce the costs of network construction and O & M, decrease error application versions and increase the online speed, ZTE makes full use of network slicing. ZTE's 5G slicing store can be customized and adjusted on demand. It has the capability of serving multiple vertical customers at the same time, and enables thousands of services in one network.

Multiplication: The 5G network is multiplied by the vertical industry. Combined with AI, cloud computing, big data, edge computing, and the Internet of Things, 5G is applied to all vertical industries to expand the new blue ocean of 5G services.

With the issue of commercial 5G licenses in China, ZTE and the three major operators have fully started network construction. At MWC Shanghai 2019, ZTE will showcase multiple 5G technologies at the booths of three major operators, such as multi-user MIMO demonstration in the full commercial 5G network environment, 5G mmWave 16-channel 4K HD video demonstration, remote unmanned driving, robot remote precise control, 5G+AR holographic communication and interaction in the virtual space, and 5G mobile phones of multiple brands playing cloud games based on the ZTE commercial equipment of 5G new air interface.

Outside the exhibition hall, ZTE will bring smooth service experiences, such as 8K VR live broadcast and 16 channels of HD video. The ZTE Shanghai R & D Center will also open to customers for a visit. It will focus on six major 5G industrial applications, including 5G+8K extremely clear live broadcast, all-round 5G video analysis, 5G patrol robot, 5G smart water control, Class VR (education) and self-developed AR platform, waiting for customers to launch the journey of 5G innovation.

In addition, ZTE will showcase a series of diversified 5G terminal devices, including the 5G Smartphone, 5G Indoor Router, 5G Outdoor Router, 5G Mobile Wi-Fi Router, 5G Ethernet Box, 5G Module and so forth at MWC Shanghai 2019 for the first time.

ZTE is committed to boosting the digital transformation of the entire industry and empowering the intelligent connectivity. ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G and ZTE 5G Indoor Router MC801 enable consumers to acquire incredible 5G experiences AR, cloud gaming, 4K video and ultra-fast speeds, as well as 5G+8K extremely clear live broadcast, all-round 5G video analysis, 5G patrol robot , cloud XR remote cooperation system, Class VR (education) and more encouraging industrial application scenarios under a 5G network at MWC Shanghai 2019, which present the upgraded mobile internet experience based on the full-scene coverage, large connection and low latency in the 5G era.

At the same time, ZTE is deploying its IoT portfolio designed for three vertical categories "Individuals, Vehicles and Homes". The portfolio draws the future picture of a smarter life for personal safety, smart home, smart travel, vehicle and asset tracking, voice assistants, mesh routers, T-Box, C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) car networking solutions and much more.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G has been announced in China, Germany, UAE, Finland and Austria in the first half of 2019. It's available in Finland and UAE now. Along with the grants of 5G licenses in China, ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G will soon be available for consumers in July in China.

In addition, at the MWC Shanghai official panel, ZTE will share its views on how to achieve a win-win situation in the 5G era through 5G innovation, and on 5G terminals, new energy, 5G MEC innovative applications, 5G network slicing business model and operation, AI enabling 5G and 5GC network construction strategies.

At 14:30 p.m. on June 26, at the Kerry Hotel Pudong, ZTE will hold the 5G Industry Development Summit Forum to discuss 5G industry collaboration with industry organizations, operators and industry partners, in a bid to promote 5G technology and application innovation.

Committed to promoting the commercial deployment of 5G, ZTE has cooperated with more than 60 operators worldwide in 5G. ZTE has more than 200 strategic partners covering smart manufacturing, new media, Internet of Vehicles, and smart grid. Fully capable of providing end-to-end 5G solutions, ZTE is ready to work closely with industry partners to actively promote 5G service applications and practices, to facilitate the digital transformation of vertical industries.

