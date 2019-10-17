ZTE wins 5G Excellence Award at the SDN/NFV World Congress

ZTE's Common Edge solution adopts the industry-leading dual-core (VM + container) technology to build a new-generation 5G distributed cloud. It utilizes highly integrated hardware and multiple types of self-adaptive acceleration hardware, addressing all requirements of 5G scenarios. By introducing AI engine, cloud-edge collaboration, and edge-edge collaboration, it enables computing power to flow with services, and realize intelligent optimization.

This solution breaks the closed architecture of traditional telecom network, opening the edge network infrastructure, hardware acceleration capability, edge network offloading capability and wireless network perception capability to third party applications. It fully explores the inherent capabilities of the wireless network and accelerates service innovations in vertical industries, thereby further reducing the end-to-end delay of user-service interaction, and improving user experiences.

Addressing future O&M challenges brought by large-scale MEC construction, ZTE's Common Edge solution can achieve one-key deployment and automated provisioning of MEC and vertical industry APPs. By means of unified edge management and intelligent O&M, it achieves unattended O&M at the edge to greatly reduce OPEX.

ZTE's Common Edge solution has been widely applied in industrial manufacturing, smart grid, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), entertainment and media, public security, education, health care, finance, agriculture, and other fields. It focuses on "1+4" industrial applications, that is, wireless network capability exposure + big video, IoV, intelligent manufacturing, and power supply. Underpinned with its Common Edge solution, ZTE has carried out extensive cooperation and pilot projects with 100+ strategic partners, and 200+ industry users.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 25 commercial 5G contracts in major markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

