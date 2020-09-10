ZTE wins Best Test & Measurement Technology and Most Successful 5G Consumer Service awards at 5G World 2020

ZTE has introduced the innovative iFlow solution based on the Inband OAM, to comprehensively monitor both the control plane and the forwarding plane, thereby solving a series of transport network problems, including the unmeasurable service SLA, the difficult fault location and the low network awareness.

Based on the millisecond-level data collection and the hop-by-hop node detection, iFlow has enabled the service quality awareness, fault location and service self-recovery in seconds.

Moreover, iFlow solution supports a closed-loop life cycle of network services from monitoring, analysis to optimization, thereby greatly improving the network service quality and operators' O&M experience, and helping operators reduce the O&M complexity and cost.

In addition, ZTE's 5G+ Live TV solution is customized for large events and concerts. Integrating multi-angle HD (High Definition) live broadcast, value-added services and social functions, the 5G+ Live TV Solution provides audiences with innovative experiences in various 5G scenarios, by means of MEC technology and AI recognition.

5G+ Live TV solution allows audiences to watch games from multiple perspectives, providing the on-site spectators with a personalized experience, while offering an immersive experience to the audiences at home.

"Compared with traditional solutions, the 5G+ Live TV brings more commercial possibilities to operators," said Mr. Fang Hui, Vice president at ZTE. "It facilitates the cooperation between suppliers and operators, which will be an important direction for 5G video development."

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

