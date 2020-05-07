ZTERS Commercial Waste Offers Compology Camera Systems To Adjust Waste Service During COVID-19

HOUSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep pace with recent changes in commercial building usage due to COVID-19, the commercial waste division of ZTERS Waste Solutions began offering Compology's dumpster monitoring solution to help companies adapt their waste pickup schedules and become more efficient.

"We found many property owners and facility managers were either adjusting to empty office buildings and strip malls, and they needed to reduce their pickup levels. Or they were dealing with increased waste production, such as in multifamily apartment buildings and condos where more waste is being produced. Compology helps us right-size their waste service," says Dan Studer, Commercial Waste Division Manager at ZTERS.

A major issue over the last couple of months has been finding the right service schedule to meet changing waste volumes. It is not always easy for owners and managers to measure waste output, and that leads to either too many or too few pickups—and overpaying for waste service.

Compology's in-dumpster cameras paired with artificial intelligence-powered software are the latest technology in waste management. Together, they provide more than a view into waste production levels; they also provide accurate and actionable data to help determine how waste volume is changing over time and what pickup schedules would be most efficient based on actual needs.

"We're proud to help ZTERS and their clients adapt to changing norms and waste production fluctuations, as a result of COVID-19, through our automated rightsizing solution," says Jason Gates, CEO of Compology. "Resilience is key in a time like this, and ZTERS is at the forefront of leveraging technology and actionable data to redefine service schedules, boost efficiency and maximize savings for their customers."

"Compology helps us provide better service to our customers and save them money at a time when many businesses are working hard to adjust to unprecedented circumstances and uncertain futures," Studer says.

The ZTERS commercial waste division works with retail, warehouse, industrial and multifamily properties nationwide to provide reliable, competitive waste and recycling services. For more information on how property owners and facility managers are adapting their waste pickups during the shutdown, contact Dan Studer at ZTERS.

ABOUT ZTERS

ZTERS has been named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies and a Houston Chronicle Best Workplace. Since 2009, the company has provided top-rated waste solutions, including dumpsters, portable toilets, temporary fencing, storage containers, and portable offices to construction sites. They also offer commercial waste services to warehouses, industrial, retail, and restaurant facilities. A customer-first approach means every project has a dedicated account manager who provides an upfront quote with no hidden fees. Find out more at www.zters.com/commercial-waste

CONTACT: Dan Studer, ZTERS Commercial Waste Division Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE ZTERS

Related Links

http://www.zters.com

