ZTO Express Publishes Its ESG Report of 2019

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today issued its annual ESG report for 2019. The report outlines ZTO's accomplishments in 2019, highlighting the company's commitment to sustainable development and its dedication to giving back to the community.

In 2019, ZTO achieved a new milestone, becoming the world's first express delivery company with annual parcel volume surpassing 10 billion. Its rural distribution network is further growing, its ecosystem is steadily expanding and infrastructure capacity is continuously being strengthened.

"Express delivery will play an increasingly important role to connect consumers and producers. Standing at a new starting point and embarking on a new journey means that ZTO will gather more resources and shoulder greater responsibilities," said Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, "We will expand our capabilities by integrating resources and innovations to diversify products and services that better serve evolving customer demands. ZTO will not only become a ubiquitous brand, but a culture of shared-success, a force that connects trust and expectations, a desire to give back to society, and a way of life that brings happiness to more people".

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

