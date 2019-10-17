ZTO Express to Hold Annual General Meeting on November 15, 2019

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading express delivery company in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 14:00 (local time), at JW Marriott Hotel Macau,Galaxy Macau™, Estrada da Baía da Nossa Senhora da Esperanca s/n, COTAI, Taipa, Macao SAR, China. The record date is October 21, 2019.

A notice of the AGM describing the matters to be considered during the meeting is available via the AGM link in the News & Events section at the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

