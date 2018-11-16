Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center and Agfa HealthCare Successfully Complete First Phase of Enterprise Imaging Strategy to Increase Information Access and Enhance Quality Patient Care

MORTSEL, Belgium and GREENVILLE, South Carolina, November 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Agfa HealthCare announces the successful go-live implementation of the latest version of Enterprise Imaging in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center (ZSFG). The solution consolidates imaging data from multiple service lines into one single database platform and provides secure access to a patient's medical images, in one view, accessible "anywhere, anytime."

Delivering easy access to the complete electronic health record

"We selected and implemented Agfa HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging solution to meet our strategic goal of delivering access to the complete electronic health record, including imaging, throughout the enterprise," commented RJ Merck, Radiology Supervisor, ZSFG. "Agfa HealthCare's platform approach enables us to consolidate silos of patient data into one view. Phase One of our plan is complete: the transition from Agfa's IMPAX picture archive and communication system [PACS] to the latest version of Enterprise Imaging, and collapse our Mammography PACS into a single core. Phase Two, which is scheduled to be completed in Q1 of 2019, will converge Cardiology, Ophthalmology, and Dermatology workflows into the single platform. Phase Three will bring other imaging service lines into the single platform. The upgrade from our existing IMPAX system allows us to consolidate Radiology into a single platform, so that both physicians and IT support no longer have to juggle between multiple systems."

"Our Agfa HealthCare Project Manager put together a well-organized project plan for the year leading up to the smooth go-live and the weeks after," Merck continued. "There is always an adjustment necessary to get used to a new system, but, from day one, we were able to get the work done. In many cases, the Enterprise Imaging solution was faster than what we had before. We moved to the XERO footprint platform for clinician image viewing, significantly reducing the number of thick clients in use in the hospital, which increased access to images while reducing IT support. We have simplified and standardized on one viewer across the enterprise."

The hospital is moving to a single EHR platform, Epic, in the summer of 2019. The hospital is also "moving Imaging to a single platform, Agfa HealthCare Enterprise Imaging," Merck commented. "The Enterprise Imaging architecture allows it to be deeply integrated with Epic, so that information and images appear as one system to the end users. In the end, we will create 'two towers integrated with a bridge in between.'"

For additional details about the Enterprise Imaging deployment at ZSFG, as well as those at other health systems, please visit Agfa HealthCare in Booth 3300 at RSNA 2018, Chicago, IL, November 25-29, 2018.

