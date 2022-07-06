Zulily Kicks Off Back-to-School Season with Inflation-Friendly Shopping Experience

Zulily's Back-to-School Shop returns with daily deals on a curated assortment of national brands and unique finds up to 70% off

Every Friday leading up to the first day of school, Zulily will offer an additional discount to match the inflation rate on everything in the Shop to offset the impact of inflation pressures

SEATTLE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back-to-school shopping is expected to be a bigger deal for families this year following more than two years of school pivots between virtual to in-person learning. In fact, back-to-school spending is estimated to increase 7.5% compared to last year1. But with inflation hitting a new 40-year high, finding ways to maximize savings is more important than ever, especially for moms, who are responsible for the majority of purchase decisions. To help moms navigate inflation and feel prepared for the first day of school, online retailer Zulily today launched its annual Back-to-School Shop featuring thousands of incredible deals on stylish must-haves and essentials from the brands kids love, plus unique items they can't find anywhere else.

With unique finds and limited-time deals on beloved household name brands up to 70% off, moms can complete their back-to-school shopping, while snagging prices that help them balance their household budgets.

"Families everywhere are feeling the impact of inflation in their households, yet back-to-school shopping is necessary as kids grow and transition to a new grade," said Denise Jaeschke, VP of Integrated Customer Marketing at Zulily. "In addition to our everyday deals, we wanted to do more to maximize mom's savings and make her shopping experience as stress free as possible by reducing inflation impact."

To help get every family ready for the first day of school, Zulily enlisted entrepreneur, mom of three, and The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe to share back-to-school must-haves for the new school year. Catherine's back-to-school shopping list consists of items her kids love, and teachers approve, so moms can earn an "A+" in back-to-school shopping this year.

Outsmarting Inflation

With rising inflation, families plan to spend $1,248 on back-to-school this year2, compared to last year's average of $8493. As family budgets adjust to accommodate rising prices, Zulily is offering an additional discount to match the inflation rate off everything in the Back-to-School Shop every Friday, beginning July 8 until August 26, to help moms outsmart inflation.

Planning ahead this season leads to more than just cost savings. For the 71% of moms define themselves as planners and say they shop as early as possible, planning helps them feel less stressed (75%), saves time (62%) and saves them money (54%)4.

With Zulily's 2022 Back-to-School Essentials Inflation Report, customers can compare the cost of back-to-school favorites, including backpacks, high-top sneakers, and supply organizers, over the decades.

Best-in-Class Deals

Zulily's Back-to-School Shop features a curated selection of everything kids want and need to feel prepared and confident as they head back to school, whether they're in K-12 or off to college. With daily deals on beloved national brands, including adidas®, Champion®, Hydro Flask®, LEGO®, Levi's®, PicassoTiles, Tommy Hilfiger®, and more, as well as unique finds to match their kid's style, Zulily delivers incredible value for the entire family.

Moms can begin shopping for back-to-school at Zulily.com and on the mobile app now, and find more information and back-to-school shopping tips on Zulily's The Find.

1 Source: Mastercard Spending Plus, June 2022

2 Source: Ziff Media Group Research Insights, 2022 Back-to-School & Prime Day Survey, May 2022

3 Source: The National Retailer Federation, 2021 Back-to-School Spending Survey, July 2021

4 Source: Zulily's "Brain of the Planner" Study, August 2021

