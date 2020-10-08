Zulily Unveils Its First Ever Top Toy List For 2020 To Help Kids Connect, Move and Imagine

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the holiday season, today online retailer Zulily announced its first ever Top Toy List for 2020. A collection curated for kids of all ages, the list will help parents get inspired for filling out their gift lists this year – and it's more important than ever! According to a new survey from Zulily and OnePoll, 7 in 10 moms feel pressure to make this holiday season great for their child due to the pandemic.

The inaugural list features the top 29 toys for families who want kids to…

Connect : The family that plays together, stays together. Eighty-six percent of moms say it's important to them that families play together. With puzzles, easy crafts for kids, rock painting kits, books and STEAM playsets, the whole family can bond, build empathy and learn.

: The family that plays together, stays together. Eighty-six percent of moms say it's important to them that families play together. With puzzles, easy crafts for kids, rock painting kits, books and STEAM playsets, the whole family can bond, build empathy and learn. Move : With 63 percent of moms concerned their kids won't get enough physical activity this winter, it's time to bring on the energy burners! Get jumping and moving with these great finds that can work both indoors and out.

: With 63 percent of moms concerned their kids won't get enough physical activity this winter, it's time to bring on the energy burners! Get jumping and moving with these great finds that can work both indoors and out. Imagine: Sixty-eight percent of respondents feel toys with screens have reduced how often children play using their imagination. By choosing toys that encourage free-form play, spark your little one's creativity!

"Zulily is moms' best kept secret for playtime essentials at great value; after all, since our first sale in 2010, we've sold tens of millions of toys – think about all of those memories made since then!" said Lindsay Reynolds, Zulily's resident toy expert. "The holidays are all about connecting as a family – and, in light of the pandemic's impacts on children and playtime, parents are searching for toys this year that get the family moving, imagining and bonding across generations. At Zulily we truly believe you can create special moments without spending a lot – that's why I'm so excited to unveil our first-ever Top Toy List, all available in Santa's Workshop, our dedicated shopping destination for all things holiday. And since our assortment changes every single day, moms can find inspiration and deals on toys, décor, and gifts throughout the holiday season!"

Zulily's top toys will be just one part of the online retailer's thousands of new products launched every day, all up to 70 percent off. But once a deal is gone, it's gone – so shoppers must tune in to see when their fun favorites are available again. For parents hoping to fill up a stocking with a specific brand, they can go to that brand's page on Zulily.com and simply "heart" it to get notified when it will be back! Some of the top toys for the season include:

Barbie Dream Closet & Doll by Barbie - The Barbie Dream Closet inspires kids to create endless looks and stories to go with them! The closet playset comes with five complete outfits, including accessories, for any occasion: two trendy day outfits, an evening look, a pediatrician outfit and a sporty scuba suit with mask and fins to invite kids to dream, pretend and play dress up. Suitable for ages 3 to 7 years. Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower by Hot Wheels - Brand new from one of the top brands every holiday season, the new Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower allows kids to boost their vehicles up and up to the sky for a super-cool jump and the most epic mid-air crashes ever! With multiple track loops and a motorized booster, this tower offers hours of entertainment while promoting imagination and hands-on play. Suitable for ages 5 - 10. LEGO® Harry Potter™ Set - Hogwarts™ Astronomy Tower by The LEGO Group - For Harry Potter fans both big and small, this thrill-packed build and play set encourages kids to build and create, unlocking all their magical potential in the tallest tower at Hogwarts. Suitable for kids 9+. The Child 11" Plush by Mattel - Inspired by the Lucasfilm live-action series "The Mandalorian," this sweet Star Wars plush toy gives kids a way to snuggle up with their favorite character - reminding them that the Force is always with them.

The full list can be found on the Zulily blog.

As a family focused retailer, Zulily has insights about how parents are feeling about the holidays. Though different, joy is absolutely on the agenda this season:

Families will be navigating a new kind of holiday season this year. Eighty-four percent of moms say there will be a new normal this year and are taking the opportunity to build new traditions inspired by 2020's trends, such as making their own holiday decorations (51 percent), creating a weekly calendar of fun family activities (37 percent) and writing thank you cards to essential workers (36 percent). But the classics will still be important, families will be just doing more of them: 70 percent will still plan deck the halls with more lights and décor, and 64 percent will bake more holiday cookies. Seventy-two percent of moms are reporting they plan on spending up to $300 on holiday gifts for their children this year.

Moms feel underappreciated but can't wait for that present "payoff." With all the baking, planning and decorating moms do for their families, 63 percent report they wished their families appreciated them more for all the work that they do. But the majority of moms (76 percent) find the most rewarding part of giving gifts is when their kids laugh and smile – so worth it! However, there's more joy on the horizon as they think of the year ahead: 7 in 10 moms also say that when they think of 2021, they feel hopeful!

Survey conducted by OnePoll for Zulily with a sample of 2,000 U.S. mothers with children under 18 from September 26, 2020 - October 1, 2020.

