Zumba® Adds Sparkle To Holiday 2018 With Crystals From Swarovski

Included in the collection are necklaces and bracelets in both silver and gold as well as an embellished loose tank, zip-up jacket, denim jacket, and leggings. The jewelry features colored embellishments for personalization and a Zumbito™ pendant. Both closet must-haves, the loose tank is adorned with crystals from Swarovski, while the zip-up, also embellished with crystals, features a fun, bold graphic. The denim jacket is a stunner on the dance floor and to complete the collection, the ankle leggings sparkle and shine, offer medium support and feature Z-Dri® technology.

"We are honored to work with Swarovski, a brand that expresses so many of the best qualities of our brand- innovative, creative and fun!" said Roberto Moreno, Chief Financial Officer and head of Zumba Wear. "The response at ZINcon was unlike anything we have ever seen, and we know the launch on November 5 will garner an enthusiastic response."

"The energy from the Zumba community is infectious and we are excited to see them sparkle on the dance floor wearing this new collection," said Alexander Wellhoefer, Senior Vice President of North America for Swarovski. "Zumba is vibrant, energetic and colorful just like Swarovski crystals, so this partnership was a natural fit for our brands."

Shop the new Zumba collection made with crystals from Swarovski exclusively at www.ZumbaWear.com.

About Zumba Fitness, LLC

Founded in 2001, Zumba is the largest branded fitness company in the world – reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 186 countries. Known as "exercise in disguise", Zumba® blends contagious world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography, for an effective, total-body workout that feels more like a party than exercise. In addition to its original Zumba® program, the company offers 10 Zumba® specialty classes– from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, high intensity workout STRONG by Zumba®, where music acts as the main motivator. The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including DVDs, video games and original music, activewear and footwear and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba.com. Visit the ZLife blog and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Swarovski Professional:

Swarovski has been the premium brand for fine crystal embellishments since 1895. It is recognized for its innovative excellence and for its collaborations with world-class designers and brands from the fashion, jewelry, accessories, interiors and lighting industries. Available in myriad colors, effects, shapes and sizes, crystals from Swarovski offers designers an unrivaled palette of inspiration born out of a passion for detail and high-precision cutting. These precious ingredients impart a refined glamour to everything they embellish and are produced according to the groundbreaking lead-free* Advanced Crystal standard. The 'Crystals from Swarovski' seal, incorporating a sophisticated tracking system with a unique identification number to reinforce authenticity, enables customers to distinguish products embellished with genuine Swarovski crystals. www.swarovski.com/professional

*Crystal glass and all other materials containing 0.009% lead or less.

