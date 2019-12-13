Zumper Welcomes Patty Crawford as Vice President of Strategic Sales

SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumper , the largest and fastest growing privately held rental platform in the U.S. used by more than 13 million renters a month, announced today the appointment of Patty Crawford as its Vice President of Strategic Sales. She will be focused on partnering with national and regional teams to accelerate revenue growth and utilizing her expansive network to grow Zumper's sales team.

Patty Crawford has been invested in Multifamily success since 1995, building, educating and leading regional and national sales teams to revenue success. Originating from the owner-manager side, her expertise in marketing ranges from SaaS technology to social media, earning her speaking engagements with local, regional and national associations. Hailing from St. Louis and a graduate of St. Louis University with a BA in Psychology, Patty has earned her CAM and CAPS through NAA, is a Leadership Lyceum Graduate, and currently serves as a Member at Large for the NAA National Suppliers Council.

"Patty is the perfect fit for this newly created role," said Natalie Cariola, Senior Vice President of Sales at Zumper. "Her experience building and leading teams, deep industry relationships and multifamily experience will help continue the phenomenal growth at Zumper."

With more than 10 million rental transactions taking place every year in the U.S., often taking weeks to complete, Zumper aims to transform today's cumbersome renting process with new product rollouts, including the recent launch of Rent Pay, a feature that enables renters to pay rent online with a credit card and landlords to securely automate rent collection every month. Landlords can also post rental listings and screen tenants on Zumper's platform all for free. Zumper's platform leverages proprietary data to employ an algorithm that uses machine learning to predict prices for rental properties, provides recommendations on how to price properties and is able to confidently recommend rentals based on search history.

About Zumper, Inc.

Zumper aims to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel. With 13 million visits per month, Zumper's free online and mobile rental search platform has become the largest startup in the industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zumper has more than 120 staff and acquired PadMapper in 2016. The company has raised a total of $90 million in funding from investors including Kleiner Perkins, Goodwater Capital, Axel Springer, Stereo Capital, the Blackstone Group, Breyer Capital, Foxhaven Asset Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, NEA, CrunchFund, xfund, Dawn Capital, Divco West, Marcus & Millichap, Scott Cook, and the DeWilde Family Trust. Learn more at Zumper.com .

