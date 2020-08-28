Zunicom Announces That William Tan, President, CEO, Intends To Purchase Shares In The Open Market

MORGANVILLE, N.J., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZUNICOM, INC. (ZNCM) announces today that William Tan, Chairman, President, CEO and principal shareholder of Zunicom, Inc. has advised the Company of his intention to use personal funds to purchase the Company's common and preferred shares on the open market during the period ending September 30, 2020, in accordance with applicable securities laws, rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

