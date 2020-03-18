Zuppler Develops Coronavirus Response to Help Restaurants and Caterers Serve Their Communities With Online Ordering, Contactless Delivery, and Curbside Pickup

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the challenges facing restaurants and caterers caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Zuppler is offering free setup and specialized pricing for restaurants and caterers currently without online ordering or Google ordering. Online ordering menus will be integrated to client websites and added to Google for direct ordering.

Integrated online ordering to the restaurant or caterer website

Listing on Google for Google Online Ordering

Contactless delivery and curbside pickup features

All setup and development fees are waived

Specialized pricing through June 1

With restaurant and catering business being severely impacted by the Coronavirus, Zuppler has developed a rapid response to help food operators serve their communities. For restaurants or catering companies without online ordering, Zuppler is waiving all setup and development fees, and will create an online ordering menu that will be integrated into the restaurant website, and listed on Google to accept new orders from the Google Online Ordering channel. To learn more about this response, please visit the Zuppler Coronavirus Online Ordering Assistance page.

Contactless Delivery and Curbside Pickup

In addition, Zuppler has also enabled both "contactless delivery" and "curbside pickup" for all of its current and future restaurant clients at no cost. Zuppler will also waive any upgrade fees that might be required to enable this service. Where needed, Zuppler will also assist current and new clients with modified menus designed to assist the needs of their communities.

"We are all struggling to respond to the worldwide Pandemic, at work, at home, and in our communities," said Shiva Srinivasan, CEO Zuppler. "Over this past weekend we began wondering how we could help...what could we do to make a difference? It occurred to us that many restaurants and catering companies still do not have online ordering, which is proving to be a crucial tool for food operators to serve their communities. Over the weekend we also enhanced our product to support contactless delivery, and we already support curbside pickup. We felt it was an obligation to help the industry serve their communities and wanted to do our part to make that happen," added Srinivasan.

How to Get Started

To access this assistance, we ask that companies visit the Zuppler Coronavirus Online Ordering Assistance page, and complete the request form. The Zuppler team will reply quickly, and begin the process to get menus up and running to accept orders.

About Zuppler

Zuppler is the complete online ordering solution for restaurants, caterers, groceries, universities, hospitals, hotels, sports stadiums, and delivery services. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Zuppler is a global software and services company with additional offices in Romania and India. The Zuppler team has launched thousands of beautiful online ordering menus for brands across the US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East. Zuppler also integrates with Google, and leading delivery, POS, loyalty, and payment providers. For more information visit http://www.zupplerworks.com

