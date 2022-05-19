Zurena to Launch #UpliftingSpirits Campaign at Washington, D.C.'s Historic Deanwood Day Celebration

With a focus on family wellness, the all-natural mixer brand seeks to strengthen community bonds through self-expression and connection during Mental Health Awareness Month

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zurena , the simple and versatile Caribbean mixer brand, announces the launch of its latest community wellness campaign, #UpliftingSpirits. Zurena will kick off the first leg of their campaign at Washington D.C.'s historic Deanwood Day celebration, which is taking place for the first time since 2018.

The #UpliftingSpirits stage will host Deanwood native and former Washington, D.C. Mayor Sharon Pratt Kelly, along with current Mayor Muriel Bowser, live performances, and special guests. Zurena will feature a Build-Your-Own-Mocktail station and offer samples of its signature non-alcoholic spritzer known as the "Club Soda Dance". They will also offer community conversation starters and creative self-expression activities.

"The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on physical, emotional and mental health. We believe that the process of self-discovery, self-expression, self-celebration and ultimately sharing your unique self with others can lead to greater personal fulfillment and strengthen family and community bonds," explains founder Nigel Smith. "Our #UpliftingSpirits campaign is designed to foster pathways for self expression that can lead to moments of self celebration and deeper connections to those in our communities, which is critical for individuals and families who face difficulties associated with self-isolation and other mental health challenges. We are here to help people discover what keeps their spirits lifted, so they may in turn Uplift the Spirits of others."

According to Mental Health America (MHA) , nearly 50 million Americans – almost 20% — are experiencing a mental illness. Additionally, nearly one in five youth ages 12-17 have experienced a major depressive episode. The data from its annual report, State of Mental Health in America shows that over 60% of youth with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment. The United Nations has highlighted the promotion of mental health and wellbeing as one of its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

As a resident of the DMV area, Nigel chose Deanwood Day to launch #UpliftingSpirits because the neighborhood embodies the power of family and community, the foundational elements behind the campaign. Deanwood is a historic subdivision in the Ward 7 of Northeast Washington, D.C, noted as the one of Washington, D.C.'s oldest African American suburbs. The majority of the houses built in the 1920s and 1930s were designed by African American architects such as Lewis Giles, H.D. Woodson and George Ferguson and exemplified the achievement of the "American Dream" for African American residents[1].

Deanwood Day will take place Saturday, May 21 from 9 am to 3 pm at IDEA public charter school.The event is family-friendly and admission is free. Activities include vendor booths, free health screenings, music, games, and youth sports demonstrations with the goal of helping the community be, stay and become more fit in all the ways: communally, digitally, financially, mentally, and physically.

To learn more about Deanwood Day, visit the Deanwood Citizens Association website . For more information on Zurena and their #UpliftingSpirits campaign, visit myzurena.com .

About ZURENA

Award-winning ZURENA is a portfolio of simple and versatile Caribbean drink mixers that add a tropical twist to alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Infused with all-natural Caribbean spices and tropical fruit juices, ZURENA mixers are non-alcoholic and come in two flavors: Ginger and Tropical. ZURENA's mission is #UpliftingSpirits daily with innovative, high quality and empowering solutions. For more information, recipes, and a full list of retailers, visit myzurena.com .

