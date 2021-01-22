Zurich Construction adds Workers' Comp payroll reporting flexibility

Real-time premium calculations are based on payroll reports. Tweet this

Automatic premium withdrawal via Automated Clearing House (ACH).

Payments spread out over 12-month period.

No down payment for companies who choose automated payroll reporting. Ten percent cash collateral is required of non-automated reporters.

The solution can reduce Workers' Compensation audit exposure and streamline the audit process upon policy expiration or cancellation. Construction companies interested in enrolling in the option should talk with their broker about it when the time comes to purchase or renew their Workers' Compensation policy.

More information can be found here.

SmartPay™ is not a subsidiary or affiliate of Zurich and use of SmartPay products and services are independent of, and not included within, the Zurich Workers' Compensation Policy or any other Zurich product or service. Zurich expressly disclaims any and all damages and other costs that may arise related to the use of or reliance upon the products, services, representations or warranties made by or on behalf of SmartPay.

About Zurich

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. Read more here.

SOURCE Zurich North America

