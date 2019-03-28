Zurich Insurance sponsors Executive Women's Day at the Zurich Classic, fostering national conversation about diversity driving innovation and high-performance in the workplace

"When people think of diversity, often they think about outward appearances," said Savio. "Diversity in its fuller sense is much more multi-dimensional and often can be invisible to us. When we recognize each other's differences and strengths and then genuinely listen to one another, we can develop a broader perspective, be more creative and innovative, and achieve a competitive edge by benefitting from our best ideas."

The keynote will be delivered by Cathy Bessant, American Banker's Most Powerful Woman in Banking, who also appears on Working Mother magazine's "50 Most Powerful Working Moms" list of 2018. Bessant, chief operations and technology officer of Bank of America and board member of the Board of Directors for Zurich Insurance Group, will discuss how diversity has helped her and her team reach their full potential.

After the keynote, a diverse panel of leaders will discuss how "diversity of thought" helps them succeed and inspire innovation. Savio and Bessant will join Victoria Adams Phipps, vice president, Programs at the New Orleans Business Alliance and Executive Director of 504ward in the discussion moderated by award-winning journalist at WDSU (NBC-TV) in New Orleans Sula Kim.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to give back to women in the New Orleans community by donating new or gently used professional handbags to Dress for Success New Orleans. Attendees are encouraged to fill the handbags with job interview-appropriate jewelry, unopened toiletries, unopened makeup, small notebooks/folders for resumes and inspirational notes.

Proceeds from Executive Women's Day, as well as the PGA TOUR golf tournament the Zurich Classic, benefit children's charities supported by the Fore!Kids Foundation, the charitable-arm of the Zurich Classic.

This year marks Zurich's 15th year as proud title sponsor of the Zurich Classic. Throughout that time, the tournament has generated approximately $500 million in economic activity for the New Orleans community. In addition, together with the Fore!Kids Foundation, Zurich Insurance has raised more than $20 million for charitable organizations, supporting 200,000 children in need annually.

Executive Women's Day begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Roosevelt Hotel New Orleans on Thursday, April 25, 2019. After the morning session, guests are welcome to join Zurich at TPC Louisiana to watch the first round of the Zurich Classic in Zurich's hospitality venue on the 18th green and enjoy other activities. Pre-registration required, round-trip transportation provided from The Roosevelt to TPC Louisiana.

Further information can be found at https://zurichgolfclassic.com/product/executive-womens-day-sponsorship-one-table-of-8/

https://www.zurichna.com/zna/services/about-zurich

